I Tried Maybelline’s Viral ‘Cloud’ Blush — & It Beats My Most Expensive Makeup
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
My happy place is the drugstore makeup section — always has been, always will be. It’s in those fluorescent-lit aisles that I first fell in love with beauty, and even now, over a decade into my career, I believe that some of the best products out there live right next to bulk boxes of tampons. (My personal Mount Rushmore: L’Oréal Brow Lamination Brow Gel, Maybelline Lifter Liner lip pencils, Essence Lash Princess Mascara, e.l.f.’s Soft Glam Foundation, and Halo Glow Skin Tint.) There’s just something about a cheap thrill that hits different — especially when it exceeds your already-high expectations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So when I spotted Maybelline’s Cloudtopia Cheek & Lip Mousse on an endcap at my local Target, it was love at first sight. The tiny, pastel jars — reminiscent of French macarons — made me do a double take. Sometimes, a product just speaks to your soul and the next thing you know, it’s in your shopping cart.
Clearly, I’m not alone. A quick scroll on TikTok shows thousands of videos dedicated to “Maybelline Cloudtopia,” with creators showcasing soft-matte, blurred blush looks that feel tailor-made for spring. It’s the kind of diffused, almost airbrushed flush that’s everywhere right now — and naturally, I had to see if it lived up to the hype. Ahead, everything to know about the $10 blush currently taking over the internet.
What is Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse, and what are the benefits?
As the name suggests, Maybelline’s Cloudtopia Cheek & Lip Mousse is a lightweight, airy blush with a softly whipped texture. If you’re an OG, you might remember the brand’s early-2000s Dream Mousse Blush (followed by the Dream Bouncy Blush in the 2010s), so Maybelline experimenting with playful textures isn’t exactly new territory. That said, Cloudtopia feels like a modern evolution — and one of the most compelling products to come out of the blurred makeup trend yet.
Available in 10 shades ranging from soft rosy pinks to Marie Antoinette–coded rouge and warm terracotta, there’s a wide spectrum to choose from — and spoiler alert: the color payoff is no joke. What’s more, as creator Monica Ravi-Conway pointed out, these shades were clearly designed with a range of skin tones in mind. The richer berry and plum hues look especially stunning on deeper skin tones, delivering that same diffused, cloud-like finish without losing vibrancy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
After I’ve built up the desired blush intensity, I like to dab whatever is left on the brush to my lips for a kiss of color — just do your best to stay within the lip line to avoid things getting messy. I purchased shades Toasted Sky (a warm burgundy that people online are comparing to Rhode’s Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush) and Dreamy Dawn, a muted rose-brown. I loved both shades, but was especially surprised by Dreamy Dawn, which I’m calling my gateway into pink blush. (I have olive skin
, and have had trouble finding pinks that aren’t too cool or bright on me.) A light application made me feel extra cute during work calls and errands, and packing it on made me feel like the star of my own romantasy novel. (A dream vibe, to be honest!)
What makes Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse special?
Maybelline Cloudtopia is not quite like other cream blushes I’ve tried, but more like a cream-to-powder in the way it applies and sets. I’m convinced that the secret is because the product is made in Korea — a hotspot for creative, sophisticated sensorial beauty formulations. (Ravi-Conway also notes that Cloudtopia reminds her of K-beauty brand Fwee’s Blurry Pudding Pot blushes, but with a more satin finish.)
One notable ingredient in this blush is dimethicone, a silicone-based ingredient commonly found in makeup primers and skincare made to minimize the appearance of large pores and texture — this adds slip and a silky quality that blends easily. The other interesting ingredient in this is silica, which absorbs oil and lends an optical blurring, mattifying finish.
What to know about Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse:
• Available in ten shades
• High-pigment formula leaves a blurred, soft-matte flush
• Can be used on lips and cheeks
• High-pigment formula leaves a blurred, soft-matte flush
• Can be used on lips and cheeks
How do you use Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse, and is it worth it?
Because of the silica, I did notice that this formula can cling to dry patches (which on me, are mostly on my cheeks) if applied straight onto bare skin. My preferred method is using a dense blush brush, dipping it directly into the jar, and “priming” the bristles first — a technique popularized by makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, where you work the product into the brush before it touches your face. (This helps diffuse the pigment and prevents overapplication.) From there, light layers are key. (With a formula this blendable, it’s very easy to go from soft-focus flush to full clown.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Even on my oily skin, I found I didn’t really need to set it — it wore beautifully throughout the day, even through a particularly grueling yoga class. That said, if you want extra insurance, layering a powder blush in a similar shade and locking everything in with setting spray certainly won’t hurt. At $10, this isn’t just a great drugstore option — it genuinely rivals some of the most expensive blushes in my collection.
Clearly, the diffused makeup trend isn’t going anywhere soon — and IMO, consider this your one-and-done product to blur your way into spring.
Where can you get Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse?
Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse retails for $9.99 and can be found at most major drugstores, in addition to Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and Target.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT