This is where we get to the heart of Fantasmas, the point when the TV show becomes clearer than ever. Whenever I watch Torres’ productions, I get the sense that 80% of it is a huge joke to him. I don’t mean he doesn’t take the work seriously — he clearly does as he has been delivering stellar work for years. Instead, I mean Torres, as a Latine director and writer, harnesses his position as an outsider of U.S. society to truly expose how inane American capitalism is. His obsession with lack of corporeality is about the possibility of not doing all of this meaningless stuff we must do as humans. Getting a job, getting money, applying for documents — none of them will matter once we are no longer in our physical states. At the core of Torres’ productions, he is telling us that it — as in, the world we humans invented for ourselves — is really not that serious. However, what Torres’ work also reveals is there are many people who do take this world entirely too seriously.