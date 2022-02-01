Sexual Wellness Brand Maude Just Landed At Sephora

Sephora's aisles just got sexier — and not just because of a red-hot, look-at-me lipstick or lash-lengthening, come-hither mascara. Female-founded sexual wellness brand Maude launched today at the hallowed beauty retailer’s digital storefront — an arousing (!) new partnership that represents the convergence of two sworn-by, reader-endorsed brands; along with a decisive step into the increasingly mainstream pleasure category for the legacy beauty retailer.
"We are honored to be partnering with Sephora as one of the hero brands launching their intimacy category," Maude founder and CEO Éva Goicochea tells Refinery29. "For us, Sephora's audience and dedication to beauty and wellness ... made them a crucial partner in Maude's continued expansion." (The brand added Canada, Australia, and Europe to its international e-commerce shipping destinations earlier this year.) Maude's in great company, too — fellow reader-fave, female-founded brand sex-toy maker Dame also arrived on Sephora's virtual shelves today. “Being in Sephora as a part of their community is such a [milestone] in letting me know that we’re changing the way the [sexual] category is understood,” Dame's Alexandra Fine told Glossy.
Advertisement
As longtime Most Wanted readers know, Maude was founded in 2018 with the mission of creating elevated products designed with human intimacy in mind — minus the garish bells and whistles that may have turned the modern woman off to a traditional toy. The Vibe, the brand’s inaugural product, is a cone-shaped, flutter-tip vibrator that defied everything we thought sex toys were — loud, both figuratively and aesthetically, and not necessarily the chicest things on our nightstand. "Maude's product line was developed with the idea of routine in mind — sex essentials for different moments of intimacy in your life," Goicochea explains of her company’s powerful, aesthete-friendly tools. "I think that will resonate strongly with Sephora's client — multi-use, ingredient-focused formulas that are fairly priced."
For now, you can shop 20 of Maude's most iconic products at Sephora.com, ranging from the aforementioned industry-disrupting Vibe to their can't-keep-it-in-stock organic lube. (All topical products — lubes, oils, massage candles, bath soaks, body washes, etc. — are Clean At Sephora-certified, meaning they’re free from an extensive list of potentially harmful ingredients and have less than 1% undisclosed synthetic fragrance.) Another big plus: Being able to restock your favorite foundation and sensual body oil all within the same haul — and gain those all-important Beauty Insider points with your order.
Advertisement
We're sharing a highlight reel of our Maude favorites below, but watch this space for more information on Sephora’s rapidly expanding Intimate Care section. According to Maude founder Goicochea, today’s launch is just the beginning: "Our relationship with Sephora will definitely grow, and we are excited to bring this category to their client.”
Vibe, $49
What else is there to say about the cone-shaped Vibe seen 'round the world? Available in Maude's signature grey hue (pictured above) and warm olive, this bestselling massager is sure to be a hit.
Drop, $49
Maude's highly slept-on sophomore device, Drop, is also coming to Sephora. If targeted stimulation isn't your thing, this round, palm-sized orb is perfect for all-over vibration that offers a slow crescendo of pleasure.
Shine, $25
If they made these in gallon-sized bottles, we'd be the first in line to stock up. (We kid, but barely.) With a variety of size options ranging from 2-oz travel bottles to 8-oz pump dispensers, Sephora makes it easy to shop Shine whether you're trying it out for the first time or repurchasing.
Oil, $35
For people who hate heavy, thick lotion but love hydrated skin from the neck down, we recommend this unscented blend of jojoba, coconut, argan, and castor oils for allover moisture, both in and out of the bath.
Advertisement
Wash, $22
Maude's mild body cleanser is perfect for leaving your skin feeling fresh, not dry — and is available in unscented and scented options for those with sensitive skin.
shop 5 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.