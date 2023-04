Save 20% On This Top-Rated Maude Vibrator Right Now With Our Exclusive Code

Get 15% off Spot from Maude with the promo code, now through April 30. No minimum purchase necessary. Maude — the sustainable and accessible sexual-wellness brand beloved by both R29 readers and editors — offered us a very rare deal on its popular vibrator Spot. From now until April 30, the R29-exclusive promo codewill get youin all three of its best-selling colorways (Grey, Green, and Charcoal). The brand's first internal vibrator is complete with five speeds and is water-resistant, USB-chargeable, latex-free, and 100% FDA-grade silicon. Like all of Maude's vibrators , Spot has an ultra-stylish (and discreet) canvas carrying case. It's also been praised by nearly 200 pleased reviewers and currently boasts a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. Enthusiastic fans particularly enjoy Spot's ease of use (making it appealing for beginners and pros alike), chic appearance when placed atop a dresser or nightstand (it seriously looks like a piece of modern art), and its brand-new travel lock feature (ensuring it never accidentally starts buzzing from your luggage). But the hype for Spot doesn't stop there: one satisfied shopper described it as "both quiet and powerful"; another complimented its great "ergonomic design" which "makes it comfortable and easy to use." And nearly every reviewer claims to be left blown away by their orgasm. We're particularly excited about this unique discount because Maude rarely hosts sales on its premium lineup of sexual wellness favorites, so let it be known that this is currently the best deal you can score on it. In fact, it's the lowest price it's ever been since Spot 's release last fall, so definitely don't sleep on this one, folks. For more info on the super-stimulating Spot, keep scrolling, or if you're already convinced, add it to your cart right now.