This R29-Favorite Sexual Wellness Brand Just Launched Its First Anal Vibrator

There's a reason Refinery29 readers love Maude (and it's not just because its vibrators are effortlessly chic and discreet) — it's because the brand listens. After introducing its first anal plug last year, Cone, Maude is launching a vibrating version that incorporates customer feedback. Despite the popularity of the original Cone, the most common complaint in the products' five-star reviews was their desire for a larger anal plug and one that vibrated for increased backdoor stimulation. Maude listened and delivered, and today we can give a warm R29 welcome to Maude's newest product: Cone, Medium, a sized-up vibrating anal plug from the stylish (and eco-friendly) sexual wellness brand that invites you to explore a new frontier of pleasure.
Maude Cone, Medium, $49
Keeping everything that works about the original Cone, Medium is a surefire win. Like the OG, it's covered in an ultra-soft silicone that's both touchable and easy to clean. Plus, it has its same tapered tip and flared base, so it's just as easy to insert, hold, and remove as its original model. Its new size and vibrating motor are the additional boosts audiences specifically asked for, and we can't believe how quickly they delivered.
Its new specs are impressive: While the original Cone had only 3.5 insertable inches, the medium sizes up to 4.75 inches — big enough to make a difference, but not too big that you couldn't size up immediately after using the original. Available in two stylish colorways (Maude's classic olive green and chic charcoal), the new anal vibrator is a perfect addition to anyone's sex toy collection. And for under $50, it's definitely worth a spin.
Like all of Maude's vibrators, the newest Cone has three speeds and is USB rechargeable (for a whopping run time of 2.5 hours!) and water-resistant. It's also latex- and phthalate-free, so it's safe for everyone to use. Best used with a water-based lube like Maude's all-organic Shine the Cone, Medium provides accessible anal pleasure like the OG, just upgraded to include even more of what you want. It's also available to purchase with the original Cone, so you get started your anal journey with ease. Sounds pretty good, right? Shop the new updated Cone, Medium or the Cone Set right now.
