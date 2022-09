This R29-Favorite Sexual Wellness Brand Just Launched Its First Anal Vibrator

Keeping everything that works about the original Cone, Medium is a surefire win. Like the OG, it's covered in an ultra-soft silicone that's both touchable and easy to clean. Plus, it has its same tapered tip and flared base, so it's just as easy to insert, hold, and remove as its original model. Its new size and vibrating motor are the additional boosts audiences specifically asked for, and we can't believe how quickly they delivered.Its new specs are impressive: While the original Cone had only 3.5 insertable inches, the medium sizes up to 4.75 inches — big enough to make a difference, but not too big that you couldn't size up immediately after using the original. Available in two stylish colorways (Maude's classic olive green and chic charcoal), the new anal vibrator is a perfect addition to anyone's sex toy collection. And for under $50, it's definitely worth a spin.Like all of Maude's vibrators, the newest Cone has three speeds and is USB rechargeable (for a whopping run time of 2.5 hours!) and water-resistant. It's also latex- and phthalate-free, so it's safe for everyone to use. Best used with a water-based lube like Maude's all-organic Shine the Cone, Medium provides accessible anal pleasure like the OG, just upgraded to include even more of what you want. It's also available to purchase with the original Cone, so you get started your anal journey with ease. Sounds pretty good, right? Shop the new updated Cone, Medium or the Cone Set right now.