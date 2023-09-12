R29-Favorite Wellness Brand Maude Just Launched A Sex Toy For Couples

We firmly believe in the mantra "sharing is caring." Not only does it teach cooperation and selflessness, but the practice of giving a little to get a little helps distribute pleasure all around. And when it comes to distributing (and, yes, sharing) pleasure, nothing gets the job done quite like a couples sex toy. That's why we are thrilled to announce that Tuesday, September 12, marks the release of sexual wellness brand Maude's first sharable sex toy.
Like all Maude products, this latest sex toy is uniquely chic and looks more like a piece of display-worthy modern art than anything lascivious. That's because Maude has retooled what others might refer to as a vibrating cock ring with its signature flare, and it wants to introduce you (and your partner) to something simply called "Band."
What is Band?
Band isn't your typical cock ring. Its patent-pending shape uses stretchable silicone to give it a flexible fit (for all kinds of shapes and sizes) and maximum versatility in distributing (and receiving) pleasure. Its single button not only controls turning it on and off, but it also allows you to scroll through the device's five speed vibrations.
How do you use Band?
Though Band was designed for partnered use, it can be used solo to practice maintaining an erection. Like all Maude sex toys, simplicity is the name of the game. Band has no frills: It's designed to be functional and intuitive. Simply apply lubricant to slide Band onto the penis (or other body parts you want to experiment with — maybe fingers?) and turn it on to any of its five speeds. (Word of warning: Maude's motors are fairly strong, so we recommend always starting with the lowest speed.)
If you're using Band with a condom, be sure to place it around the base of the penis to prevent friction. (Remember to use water- or aloe-based condom-safe lubricants!)
How does Band work?
Band's primary functions are dual-purpose (as sharing often is!). First, the band helps restrict blood flow to keep erections harder for longer, oftentimes even after ejaculation. When turned on, Band distributes vibrations through the penis and to the clitoris during shared use to help both partners reach orgasm. As Maude's sex experts have previously discussed, simultaneous orgasms can be difficult to achieve (especially given the orgasm gap), so adding a vibrator that stimulates the clitoris while delaying ejaculation is a way to help that magical moment of "coming together" happen.
Someone looking to prolong their erections can practice by using Band solo to see how long ejaculation can be delayed with different vibration speeds. Not to mention that makes Band a great device to experiment with edging or orgasm torture/denial. At its lowest speed, Band can run for just shy of an hour, if that's something you want to work up to! Band's versatility doesn't end there. It can also be used by wrapping it around your (or your partner's) fingers for direct clitoral stimulation.
Why buy Band?
Regardless of gender, sexuality, or the state of your sex life, the possibilities for stimulation are endless. Why not throw Band into the mix of your sex toy collection? It'll spice up the kinds of stimulation you've been giving and/or receiving. (Did we mention it's waterproof?) So, if you've been curious about dipping your toe into the world of cock rings, Band is a great (discrete) first purchase. Because of its simplistic appearance, you could leave it out on your nightstand. No one would be the wiser as to the type of creative, wild, or fulfilling sex you and your partner are sharing.
For extra pleasure, pair with Maude's delay spray Stay or its organic natural lube (and R29 shopper-fave) Shine. We guarantee an excellent time.
