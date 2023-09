R29-Favorite Wellness Brand Maude Just Launched A Sex Toy For Couples

Band's primary functions are dual-purpose (as sharing often is!). First, the band helps restrict blood flow to keep erections harder for longer, oftentimes even after ejaculation. When turned on, Band distributes vibrations through the penis and to the clitoris during shared use to help both partners reach orgasm. As Maude's sex experts have previously discussed, simultaneous orgasms can be difficult to achieve (especially given the orgasm gap), so adding a vibrator that stimulates the clitoris while delaying ejaculation is a way to help that magical moment of "coming together" happen.Someone looking to prolong their erections can practice by using Band solo to see how long ejaculation can be delayed with different vibration speeds. Not to mention that makes Band a great device to experiment with edging or orgasm torture/denial. At its lowest speed, Band can run for just shy of an hour, if that's something you want to work up to! Band's versatility doesn't end there. It can also be used by wrapping it around your (or your partner's) fingers for direct clitoral stimulation.