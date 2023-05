11 Mattifying Beauty Products R29’s Oiliest Editors Love

"I have combination skin, with a veryyy oily T-zone. It’s been a long journey for me to find skin-care and makeup products that don’t make me look more oily than I already am and don’t clog my pores. So when I found this TikTok-viral Korean sunscreen stick , I was excited to try it out. I really like how easily it glides over my face, leaving a cooling effect and a smooth, matte finish. I wear this after applying my morning skin-care routine and reapply throughout the day. When I reapply it over makeup, there’s a noticeable difference in mattifying my skin from the natural oils produced throughout the day. I haven’t been using this sunscreen for too long, but I’m especially excited to try it throughout the upcoming sweaty summer." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer