Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Breaks The Internet—These Are The Viral Pieces Everyone’s Shopping
Finally, the moment to shop Chanel's spring 2026 collection is here. What makes this drop so special? Well, it's the debut release from the newly appointed creative director Matthieu Blazy, aka the talented designer behind several viral accessories that have defined the last decade.
Of course, Chanel has always been a household name, thanks to its Classic Flap Bag 11.12 created by Karl Lagerfeld and the reissue of 2.55, a design crafted by Madame Coco Chanel herself. But the maison has reached a new internet-breaking level of fame that was all over social media this weekend. I saw fashion editors swarming the Chanel store in Paris during Fashion Week, pining over which cap-toe pumps to buy. I saw influencers lugging the jumbo emotional support bags over their shoulders. And I saw shoppers lined up outside of stores patiently waiting to get their hands on the buzzy collection.
"Truthfully, I have not seen this level of demand for a new Chanel collection in the 8 years that I have been sourcing," says Gab Waller, the internet's favorite fashion sourcing expert and founder of Sourcedby. "Spring/summer '19 I vividly remember coming close, but this is unprecedented. What I find to be most interesting (and exciting!) is that I’m receiving inbound requests from clients that have not previously been Chanel buyers, despite being strong buyers for other luxury brands."
Of course, the escalating excitement didn't just happen overnight. The hype has been building since Chanel's October presentation. "What’s been interesting to watch is the timing of that demand," says Erica Wright, founder of Sourcewhere. "There was early interest immediately after the runway show, but what we’re seeing now is a real surge following the first releases arriving in boutiques this week. Matthieu Blazy is a master of materials, and seeing the pieces photographed in stores, rather than just on the runway, really brings that to life. Once clients can see the textures and proportions up close — and how the pieces exist beyond the runway — demand tends to accelerate quickly."
Waller's DMs are constantly flooded with sold-out product requests, from limited-edition suitcases to impossible-to-find jewels. Some of her returning clients are gushing over the Parisian brand's latest drop. "For the first time, Chanel excites me and there are pieces I want to buy.” That's a common phrase, Waller is reading in many DMs.
So what are the exact pieces causing such a frenzy? Well, the accessories are a home run. As expected, shoppers are making room in their closets for the oversized handbags and the two-tone pumps and the textured, multi-print flats.
"The pieces generating the earliest demand are the pony hair printed flats and heels, which were among the first requests we received after the collection debuted," says Wright. "There’s also significant interest in the oversized maxi flap bag — particularly the version seen on A$AP Rocky — which has quickly become a standout accessory from the collection.
Waller confirms that her DMs are especially flooded with requests to source the maxi flap bag — in all three colors. "It's the bag that a lot of my clients have referred to as the HB (Hailey Bieber) bag," explains Waller.
If you prefer a smaller, easy to throw on and go bag, "The black shoulder style, recently worn by Margot Robbie, is also seeing very strong demand," Waller explains. It also has the quilted stitching that Chanel has become known and loved for.
"For shoes, the croc-embossed styles are proving to come through as the number one most requested at present," says Waller. Those are available at boutiques in both a flat style for everyday wear and heels that can be dressed up or down.
Like Wright mentioned, "The pony hair ballet flats are also soaring in demand," adds Waller. "A number of my celebrity clients purchased the shoes, which will arrive with them this coming week. My DMs are going to be shaking once they’re spotted wearing them!"
This is, no doubt, another history-making moment for the house of Chanel. It's only a matter of time before the coveted pieces are sold out. You can head to your nearest boutique to start shopping or get a quick fix by shopping the eyewear that's available to purchase online, below.
