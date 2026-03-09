If you prefer a smaller, easy to throw on and go bag, "The black shoulder style, recently worn by Margot Robbie, is also seeing very strong demand," Waller explains. It also has the quilted stitching that Chanel has become known and loved for.



"For shoes, the croc-embossed styles are proving to come through as the number one most requested at present," says Waller. Those are available at boutiques in both a flat style for everyday wear and heels that can be dressed up or down.