It’s especially important to her because so much of Aytensfu’s early days in computer science was spent…alone. In college, she was one of maybe two or three other women in her CS classes — and among them, she was the only Black person — and she was also the only Black woman to graduate with a CS degree. In those days, she says she felt like she was often underestimated or overlooked. Being “the other” meant feeling like she had to overcompensate or constantly prove herself in a way that was detrimental to her learning, because she felt like she couldn’t ask questions, she couldn’t ask for help. And so, she sought out a community in Code2040 , a San Francisco-based nonprofit whose mission is to lead racial equity in tech, which gave her the confidence, the validation, and the affirmation that she belonged.