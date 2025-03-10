“Being surrounded by other people who looked like me, who had similar experiences to me taught me that I don’t need to enter these spaces and be the most confident; it is okay. If a situation isn’t the most inclusive, I now know it’s not a reflection on me — it’s more of a reflection on them — and it’s not my job to change them,” she says. “I sometimes do talks at colleges or CS conferences and it’s exciting to see more women — and more Black women — than when I was in school. And a lot of people reach out to me about using technology as an artist, and I feel very humbled to be that point of reference for people. I hope that by continuing to do the work that I do, I can show people that there are creative ways to use coding.”