"If you can find a way to hone in on your own pleasure, then you can take care of yourself for the rest of your life," Lisa Finn, a sex educator for Babeland, once told Refinery29. She wasn't wrong. Being able to get yourself off helps ensure that you'll be satisfied in your partnered sexual encounters too. And masturbating with sex toys are a great way to learn how to please yourself.
"They allow our bodies to experience different sensations that we may not be able to create with our hands alone," explains Erica Smith, sex educator. "For people with vulvas, vibrating toys can be the difference between achieving orgasm or not, and there is absolutely no shame in needing a vibrator in order to experience orgasm."
Whether you're just starting to dabble in the world of sex toys or you're an experienced user who's interested in trying out a new type, we've got you covered. These are the best sex toys to masturbate with, according to the sex experts.
