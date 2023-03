A Guide To Manifestation Masturbation, According To Amber The Conduit

We are constantly exchanging energy with others and the world around us, performing “rituals” each day as we go about our regularly scheduled programs in the boardroom and even the bedroom. Sex, whether solo or partnered, carries a profound amount of energy. (Uh hello, soul ties, anyone!?) So what would it look like to harness that energy and use it to bring one’s dreams into fruition via manifestation masturbation ? After my Dry January journey , I had gained a better understanding of my relationship with solo sex and wanted to explore more. While researching, I was met with articles about the power of the vulva and the ancient art of manifestation. When we look at things like chakras, the second chakra is the sacral chakra which is rooted in how we feel and sexual energy. Things like tantra go beyond breathing exercises and encourages those who practice to align their breath and energy. As Black women and femmes seek deeper connections with their bodies and sensualities, they are looking for explanations via podcasts, #spirittok, and Instagram for answers.