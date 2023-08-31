There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons To Masturbate On Your Period

How you feel during your period can vary. One month you might feel crampy and bloated and want to curl up in bed; other months, you might feel like your sex drive is off the charts. And if you feel a strong desire to masturbate during your period, there’s no reason not to — in fact, doing so has a few unique benefits.
During menstruation, your estrogen (which makes you feel good) and progesterone (which promotes fertility) levels are lower than usual, and your testosterone is slightly higher. These hormone fluctuations partly account for why you can feel so gross on the week of your period. And while in theory, low levels of estrogen and progesterone might decrease libido, plenty of people actually feel extra frisky during that time of the month.
Whether you’re horny, crampy or both, masturbating during your period might just help make you feel better. Here’s what experts have to say about why — plus tips on how to do it.
Benefits Of Masturbating On Your Period
Masturbating on your period can be beneficial for a few reasons. For one, it can help alleviate period cramps. Orgasms promote the release of endorphins, which are natural pain relievers, according to Avril Louise Clarke, a clinical sexologist and intimacy coordinator at ERIKALUST.
The other usual benefits of masturbation don't go away during your period, either. “Masturbation can also provide stress relief and improve mood due to the release of dopamine and oxytocin, promoting a sense of relaxation,” Clarke says. “[These] are all useful hormones when feeling sluggish and menstrual.”
Plus, you might even have a better orgasm than usual during that time of the month, says Alyssa Dweck, MD, a New York-based OB/GYN. (The same goes for period sex.) “We know orgasm helps with cramps, and we know orgasm might be heightened at different times during your menstrual cycle, so orgasms might be more enhanced with your period," Dweck says.
That’s right: You might even have a particularly strong orgasm when you’re on your period due to the same hormonal changes that cause some folks to see their sex drives spike. And as Clarke explains, the increased blood flow to the pelvic area during menstruation can cause some people to experience intensified arousal. Plus, your genitals are extra-sensitive and period blood can mean you're extra-lubricated — even if it means some additional clean-up.
How To Masturbate On Your Period With Minimal Mess
If you want to masturbate on your period but are concerned about mess, there are a few different options. “It might be a little messy, but most of these things are easily washed,” says Dweck.
For a mess-free solution, you can wear a tampon, menstrual cup, or diaphragm and skip the penetration, focusing on clitoral stimulation. However, if you like vaginal penetration while you masturbate, you don’t have to give it up. Consider moving to easily cleanable locations and using helpful props. “Masturbate in the shower — [it] keeps things clean and mess-free,” Clarke says. “Or, place a towel down below during masturbation time on your bed or couch.”
Feel free to get out the sex toys, too. “If you're using toys, keep things mess-free by adding a condom over a toy or simply washing it directly after use with a mild soap and water,” Clarke adds.
All in all, there aren’t really any downsides to masturbating on your period if the activity is calling your name. During a time when your hormones can make you feel all sorts of unpleasant, any kind of feel-good respite is a must.