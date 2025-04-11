ADVERTISEMENT
Zara’s Sleek Sister Brand Has You Covered For Work & Vacation

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated April 11, 2025, 5:53 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Massimo Dutti.
If Zara’s sister brand, Massimo Dutti, isn’t on your radar yet… we’re not here to judge — but it should be! The Spanish retailer is a go-to for elevated staples and minimalist building blocks, and its new Limited Edition Spring/Summer 2025 collection is packed with just that.

From structured blazers and fluid separates to chunky jewelry and strappy sandals, the lineup strikes a balance between tailoring and ease. Linen, knits, satin, and suede show up in classic neutrals alongside pops of zippy orange — so dreamy for spring's warming temps. As the brand puts it: “The spirit of timeless minimalism lingers, yet it’s reimagined through bold, lustrous fabrics — like the final brushstrokes that complete a work of art.”

Whether you’re shopping for elevated workwear, vacation outfits, or even festival-ready accessories, the collection offers a wide range of staples and stand-out styles fit for all occasions from casual to dressy, rounding out every corner of your wardrobe. Shop our favorites ahead.
Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2025 Outerwear

Hunting for your next office-ready jacket or a transitional layer to throw over spring outfits? Massimo Dutti’s double-breasted linen blazers are worth a scroll. A clear signature style of this collection, they’re versatile enough for work, weekends, or travel.
Fitted Double-breasted Blazer
$450.00
Fitted Double-breasted Linen Blazer
$450.00
Linen Blend Suit Blazer
$490.00
Double-breasted Linen Blend Blazer
$450.00
Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2025 Dresses

Slip into flowy satin, airy linen, and sheer pleated dresses for your next destination wedding or getaway. Styles like the flecked knit maxis and structured midis pair beautifully with a blazer for a more polished look.
Long Flowing Pleated Dress
$320.00
Long Flecked Knit Dress
$320.00
Midi Dress With Asymmetric Hem
$320.00
Flowing Dress With Knot Detail
$280.00
Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2025 Tops

Every spring wardrobe needs basics, and Massimo Dutti ups the game with luxe takes — think organza short-sleeve tops and silky sheer tanks for an elevated twist. Off-the-shoulder necklines and asymmetric hems also help bring fresh dimension to easy spring dressing.
Satin Shirt With Vent Detail
$190.00
Flowing Asymmetric Draped Top
$180.00
100% Mulberry Silk Strappy Top
$100.00
Flecked Knit Sweater
$190.00
Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2025 Pants & Skirts

From breezy pleats to curved hems, the trousers and skirts in this collection offer everything from relaxed movement to tailored structure — all with spring-to-summer versatility in mind. Wear them from the office to dinner to a poolside event.
Flowing Pleated Trousers
$190.00
Midi Skirt With Asymmetric Hem
$270.00
Trousers With Split Hems
$250.00
Flowing Satin Corset Belt Trousers
$250.00
Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2025 Shoes & Bags

Tap into spring’s top shoe trends with thong and gladiator sandals while simultaneously toting key seasonal bags like crochet minis (hello, woven leather trend). There’s even a unique mesh metal crossbody intended for carrying your phone in style.
Flat Strappy Sandals
$190.00
Mini Suede Crochet Bag
$390.00
Leather Strappy Sandals
$250.00
Mini Crossbody Mobile Phone Bag
$280.00
Massimo Dutti Spring/Summer 2025 Jewelry & Accessories

If you’re captivated by Massimo Dutti’s mesh metal jewelry, same. There’s also trending styles like chunky bangles, drop earrings, and sculptural pendants set with stones for spring parties and festivals alike. These details have a bold and artful allure, tying the collection (and your outfit) together.
Droplet Earrings With Stones
$100.00
Droplet Stone Pendant
$160.00
Wide Mesh Bracelet
$180.00
Stone Bracelet
$160.00
Shop full Massimo Dutti Limited Edition collection
