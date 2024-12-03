Zara’s Sister Brand Is Your Holiday Party Dressing Secret Weapon

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As more and more holiday party invitations come your way, the avalanche of festivities may have you in a fashion frenzy. What are you gonna wear to your work function… and friends' gift exchange… and family dinner… oh, and then your New Years Eve celebration? To figure out all of this as you’re simultaneously gift shopping? Decision fatigue is inevitable.
That’s why we’re clueing you in to a little retail secret: Zara’s elevated sister brand, Massimo Dutti. The Spanish retailer offers elevated wardrobe staples and plenty of options for all your holiday parties. Its new eveningwear collection is full of minimalist dress trends (like winter whites), as well as separates that can be mixed, matched, styled up or down — whatever you need.
Whether you’re looking for a knit maxi dress that can be worn for cozy gatherings and refined restaurant reservations alike or a lace cami that you can layer underneath blazers and pair with mini skirts and jeans, Massimo Dutti houses all your holiday dressing dreams. Read on to start building your party outfits all in one place, all at once, so you can go on celebrating the rest of your year in style.
Massimo Dutti Holiday Party Tops & Bottoms
Massimo Dutti’s eveningwear collection has a range of tops and bottoms that are infinitely versatile. We’re really into this crushed velvet pantsuit, which could be worn for office parties and winter weddings alike. There are also cashmere sweaters, wool skirts, and sequined styles for day and night ‘fits.
Massimo Dutti Holiday Party Dresses
Everyone needs one or two holiday party dresses in their wardrobe, and Massimo Dutti’s are designed to be worn for a range of events, including cocktail parties, potluck dinners, and holiday bar outings. Pick out a maxi or midi in luxe satin, velvet, organza, or (slightly more casual) wool blends for all your winter soirées.
Massimo Dutti Holiday Party Shoes
While the brand’s footwear options are typically the first to fly off the virtual shelves, there are still quite a few styles available to round out your party shoe lineup. For holiday cocktail parties and NYE celebrations, consider the platform heels. For office parties and black-tie weddings, try the trendy slingbacks. And for everything in between, a pair of unique leather ballet flats are great year-rounders.
