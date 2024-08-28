Massimo Dutti’s Fall Collection Will Get You Excited For Back-To-Work Dressing

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you used to love putting together first-day-of-school outfits, August will always bring the familiar excitement of starting something new. Now, whether or not our school days are behind us, our favorite brands’ fall collections are packed with the same new-season fun. The latest arrives in the form of Spanish brand Massimo Dutti’s Back to Office collection which, as the name suggests, comes chock-full of stylish suits, durable handbags, and shoes you can wear all day long.
Not only is the drop filled with workwear essentials (think: poplin shirts, tailored trousers, and leather loafers), but its campaign images come with loads of fall styling inspiration, too. From perfect layers for cooler commutes to hold-all handbags that eliminate any bag-lady energy, this collection has everything you need to bolster your fall work wardrobe. Looking for somewhere to start? Scroll on to find our top new-season picks from Massimo Dutti.
Massimo Dutti Fall Outerwear
A solid coat or jacket can be the anchor to any fall wardrobe. Shop longline coats, oversized blazers, and textured jackets in seasonal tones (browns, blacks, and beiges) and a variety of warm fabrics (leather, cotton, and wool). Layering up never looked better.
Massimo Dutti Fall Handbags
If you’re looking for the perfect work bag, look no further than Massimo Dutti’s Back to Work collection. Find styles in timeless shapes with loads of pockets and compartments for all your knick-knacks and work snacks. From extra-large tote bags with gorgeous detailing to cross-bodies that can double for work and play, there’s a style for everyone.
Massimo Dutti Fall Pants
Work pants don’t have to be limited to dark-colored straight-leg trousers. This collection has a wide range of bottom fits, from flared and wide-leg pants to oversized suit trousers and animal print co-ords. Trust us: a hard-working pair of bottoms will make dressing for the office ten times easier.
Massimo Dutti Fall Shirts
While a white button-down shirt is an office essential, this collection reminds us that work tops can be fun and playful, too. Base layers like polo shirts and sheer blouses can be great on-trend additions for less formal work environments, while details like ruffles, embroidery, and contrast stitching add a unique touch to a more classic uniform. Whether you’re working IRL or on video chat, you’ll be feeling extra stylish in these.
Massimo Dutti Fall Shoes
The switch from open-toed shoes to cold-weather kicks can be made easier with Massimo Dutti’s shoe collection. Shop a variety of sneakers, low heels, statement flats, and more — perfect for long work days and weekend ‘fits, too.