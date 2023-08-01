Who Taught Us To Run From Grief? This Children’s Book Faces It Head On

With just over a week before the book’s release, the author and I sat down for lunch and cocktails, where she reflected on the almost three-year journey it took to write this book. She vividly remembers when she was first approached by her publisher, Penguin Random House. Impressed by a stellar media run which included coverage of her plant styling work in Vogue, The New York Times, and appearances on Good Morning America, the publishing house broached the idea of collaborating on a plant styling coffee book. “I was in grad school mastering in literacy and working on my senior thesis, which just so happened to be a children’s book about plants and little Black boys dealing with loss,” Greene shares with Unbothered. She didn’t know what they would think of it, but she did know that if she were going to put her name on a book, she wanted it to be more than just glossy plant photos and how-tos. With the intuitive sense of needing more out of a project like this propelling her forward, she sent the publisher her children’s book, unsure of what the response would be, or if there would be one at all. To her surprise, they loved the story, but they originally had a more commercial, lighthearted story in mind.

