What Your Mars Sign Says About Your Sex Life & Desires

Mars might just be the sexiest planet in our solar system. At least, that's what I gathered after chatting with a few astrologers about the meaning behind this celestial body. "Mars is the planet of our desires, actions, energy, passion, war, aggression, sex, and assertion," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. See what I mean? Sounds pretty titillating.
"It shows how you take action and argue, and reveals your sexual inclinations," Stardust continues. "Mars also depicts how one uses their innate energy to achieve their goals. It depicts their energy levels too."
Where this planet is placed in our birth charts, therefore, can say a lot about our approach to these areas of our lives — how we work for what we want, how we show passion, and yes... how we like it in bed!
A small point of clarification: Where Venus, the planet of love, sits in our birth chart decides who we like. Mars's placement reflects how we go after them, Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, tells Refinery29. "In general, folks with Mars in fire and air signs (except for Libra) can be more aggressive in their delivery than those with Mars in earth or water signs," she explains. "Being the counterpart of the receptive energy of Venus, Mars is that reactive, raw energy with which we defend ourselves when the times call for it."
First, determine which sign Mars lives in on your birth chart by using a site like Cafe Astrology (Stardust's fave) or an app like Co-Star. Then swipe through to get a deeper peek into what how your Mars placement has been affecting you. Be prepared, because it's about to get hot.