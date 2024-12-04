Brace Yourself: Mars Retrograde Is Going To Be Intense

Just our luck! On top of Mercury, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune currently retrograding in the cosmos, another planet is about to strut its stuff in the sky. In case you’re wondering, Mars retrograde is upon us, moving backward from Leo to Cancer from December 6 to February 23, 2025.
At one point or another, every planet has a retrograde. The most infamous is Mercury, who moves backward three to four times a year, causing miscommunications and travel issues. Mars retrograde is a tad different. We can feel stuck and need to release pent-up energy. Sounds fun, huh? It’ll be intense for a bit, but more tiresome since our energy levels will be depleted.
Mars retrograde will commence on December 6 and the planet will turn direct on February 23, 2025. From January 6 to February 23, 2025, Mars moonwalks in Cancer. Do you think that’s long? The truth is that retrograde is more time-consuming than we know. The pre-retrograde phase began in the first week of October, and the post-retrograde period will last until the second day of May 2025. We’ll be dealing with this energy for quite some time. So get ready to rumble and rock your way through the retrograde. The next months are going to be nothing short of exhausting...but they promise to be interesting, too.
Mars retrograde occurs approximately every 26 months. The last time we experienced this celestial phenomenon was from October 30, 2022 to January 12, 2023, in Gemini. This time around, the warrior planet of sex, action and desire is backpedaling from a dramatic sign of the zodiac to an emotional one. As a result, we can expect to lose our cool easily and be extra sensitive. Grab a box of tissues, download a meditation app and play your favorite tunes. Feel your feels and prepare for the upcoming chaos.
When Mars shuffles back in Leo, our confidence may be high and then rapidly low, like a roller coaster. We may not be able to see the brighter side of matters, making us feel lost. The best way to counteract this vibe is to do activities that make us happy. Focus on what makes your spirit content. Disconnect from people's arguments and anger and bring positivity into your life.
As January 6 comes, Mars backspins into Cancer. The following seven weeks are going to get super emotional. It’ll be challenging to make decisions due to the fear of success. Further, we’ll act defensively to protect our hearts. Moodiness will create issues with others so check yourself before you wreck yourself to avoid conflict when dealing with people you care for.
Although retrogrades are annoying, they can actually be beneficial for us earthlings. We can learn to be patient and find understanding. Tempering our emotions and having a robust sex life might be challenging, which is why it’s important to find a moment of calm to decompress. Don’t react before knowing 100% of the facts. Even then it’s advisable to think about how you wish to respond. Avoid being extra messy and impulsive.
These are some tips on surviving and thriving during Mars retrograde: Make sure you get enough rest. Book a massage, hike, or take a healing bath.
Key Dates
December 6: Mars retrograde in Leo begins.
December 12: Mars retrograde in Leo aspects Venus in Aquarius, highlighting issues in relationships.
January 3, 2025: Mars retrograde in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius, heightening internal and relationship tensions.
January 5, 2025: Mars retrograde in Leo harmonizes with the Nodes of Destiny, urging us to handle past problems.
January 6, 2025: Mars retrograde enters Cancer.
January 15, 2025: Mars retrograde in Cancer opposes the Capricorn sun, showing off our insecurities.
January 23, 2025: Mars retrograde in Cancer sextiles Uranus retrograde in Taurus, revolutionizing our lives.
January 23, 2025: Mars retrograde in Cancer aspects Mercury in Capricorn, allowing arguments to begin.
January 25, 2025: Mars retrograde in Cancer aligns with Venus in Pisces, softening and opening our hearts.
February 9, 2025: Mars retrograde in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces, making us want to seek control.
February 23, 2025: Mars retrograde in Cancer harmonizes with Mercury in Pisces, pushing us to engage in passive-aggressive behavior.
February 23, 2025: Mars turns direct, ending the retrograde.
