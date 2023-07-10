Mars In Virgo Is An Invitation To Explore Your Freaky Side

Mars in Virgo is a totally different vibe than what we’re used to — it comes in relaxed and calm rather than tempestuous. Hot-blooded Mars is known to represent action and aggression, ranging from war to sex. Its power can be used to create effective communication between others and a better psychological understanding of how to respond to intense situations. Mars in Virgo is more patient and less assertive due to its ability to confront matters with a chiller vibe and act pragmatically when handling squabbles. Stimulating conversations, sexting and intellectual debates are turn-ons for Mars in Virgo — these activities will keep their heads spinning and guessing what comes next with anticipation.
Those who have a Mars placement in the sign of Virgo in their natal chart know the art of warfare. If conflict arises, they try to resolve it with minimum drama and act diplomatically when brought into a fight by another. Arguments won’t reach a high; a resolution will be found immediately and coarse words not spoken. If a situation cannot be contained, then Mars in Virgo natives act in a strategic, moral and protective manner in order to end conflict. They’re known to use their brainpower to investigate and solve problems, which is why they fight smartly. All of these attributes can apply to our current state when Mars is in Virgo, since we’ll be picking up on this energy.
When it comes to our desires and sexual needs, Mars in Virgo delivers consistency. Passions become a daily routine, meaning that sex is habitual. We want to be fulfilled at the same time every day. Don’t forget that Virgo loves to have a regular regimen — physical activity and closeness is ideal for the earth sign (as long as it’s not in a dirty space or place, since Virgo does like to keep things clean and neat). Because Mars in Virgo is a mutable and mercurial placement, it makes them open to trying out new positions or kinks in the boudoir. They’re not ones to shy away from exploring their fetishes. And now we’ll be able to embrace the freaky sides of our personalities with no hesitation (just practice safe and consensual sex).
In matters of romance, Mars in Virgo takes their time getting to know someone IRL. But that doesn’t mean they’re not doing a full background report on the person they’re crushing on via the internet or social media. Knowing all the tea and facts about people and every situation is essential. Being in the know 24/7 might seem tiring to some. Not to Mars in Virgo. After all, Virgo is ruled by the planet Mercury, who is the celestial facilitator of news, curiosities and communication, so it’s important that they are the first to know the gossip and information.
At work, Mars in Virgo gets the job done and more. They’re the busy bees who don’t mind burning the midnight oil. Working hard and achieving an end goal is what makes them happiest as they like the feeling of accomplishment and pride that they put into all they do. However, they’re not great at asking for help when drowning in work, which is why finding balance and knowing limits is a necessity.
Conversely, Mars in Virgo has a dark side, too. The desire to be perfect at all times (which, as you’ll come to learn, is an impossible standard because no one is perfect) can take an emotional, physical and mental toll — as can the need to be of service and help to others at all times. Truthfully, one should always put themselves first, even if it seems selfish — the reason being that you cannot help people if your cup is empty. Give yourself more TLC and kindness during this transit in an effort to restore your peace of mind. Being of service to others is amazing but you cannot do it properly if you do not take care of yourself first. Therefore, you should be more assertive and confident. Don’t let anyone step all over you. Learning to love your flaws and every part of yourself is essential during this transit.
Important dates for Mars’ stint in Virgo
July 10: Mars enters Virgo.
July 11: Mars aspects the Nodes of Destiny, urging us to make fated choices.
July 20: Mars opposes Saturn retrograde, bringing disportments from unfulfilled plans and actions.
August 1: Mars connects with Jupiter, expanding our horizons.
August 16: Mars harmonizes with Uranus, awakening our minds and goals.
August 22: Mars opposes Neptune retrograde, forcing us to pause while we work on moving past our fears, uncertainties, insecurities and trepidations.
August 24: Mars links up with Pluto retrograde, heightening our awareness and determination.
August 27: Mars switches signs and enters Libra.