Beware: Mars In Scorpio Will Bring An Intense Time

Take note: Mars, the planet of action, aggression, and sex, enters its home sign of Scorpio on October 12 and will remain there until November 24. When Mars swims in the water sign Scorpio, we begin to rely on our instincts as a form of guidance and protection. Our confidence will be high, allowing us to have fortitude in moments of strife, as we ride along the rapturous waves of Mars in Scorpio period and dive into the deep end.
Mars in Scorpio utilizes the intense energy to its advantage. According to Bri Luna, owner of The Hoodwitch and author of Blood Sex Magic: Everyday Magic for the Modern Mystic, this transit is “an intense time” that “inspires us to grow and motivates us to make necessary shifts that can take us to the next level of success.” This is the time to take action and to make plans about how we can make our dreams a reality. “With the right amount of dedication we can achieve anything we put our minds to,” says Luna. “Nothing and no one can stand in our way of attaining greatness, not even ourselves.”
The placement of Mars in Scorpio brings a need for success and the drive to get it. But it can also induce jealousy, manipulative behavior and cause us to act out of character: we must win at all costs. Scorpio is one of the three zodiac signs that has two planetary rulers, and we can see the energy of the other ruling planet come through. Mars is the traditional ruler and Pluto is the modern ruler of Scorpio — which is why this placement feels comfortable in evolving and growing. Luna notes that “nothing can hold Mars in Scorpio back from taking the lead, as it’s very productive and completes tasks swiftly and with ease.” There is a brooding energy, a force to be reckoned with.
When it comes to relationships, Mars in Scorpio is persistent. This cosmic sentiment pushes us to fight for who we love and in their defense. Loyalty is a must, since Mars takes on a ride-or-die vibe. We can expect our gut to unite us with others and to tell us to run away from the people that rub us the wrong way. Even though Mars in Scorpio is a warrior, it isn't super talkative or chatty — so watch out for pent up aggressions to come out in frustrated arguments, followed by total silence or ghosting. Mars in Scorpio makes big declarations and follows up their statements with action, not words.
Sex activates Mars in Scorpio. Fantasies are awakened, kinks are brought to life, experimentation with sex toys is encouraged, and passions are alight in our boudoirs. Our sexual appetites will be hungry for extra lovin’ so be sure to pleasure oneself when the moment strikes and feels right.
In tarot, the Five of Cups aligns with Mars in Scorpio. It warns us to not take our blessings for granted. Even though situations seem challenging, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Perseverance and resilience are key. The card is telling us to not let setbacks prevent us from reaching our goals. The presence of the three overturned cups and the two cups right side up reminds us not to dwell and to see the positive in a bad situation.
Important dates for Mars in Scorpio:
October 12: Mars enters Scorpio, pushing us to attain our aspirations.
October 13: Mars in Scorpio harmonizes with Saturn retrograde in Pisces, urging us to use our authoritative demeanor to set boundaries.
October 28: Mars in Scorpio opposes Jupiter retrograde in Taurus (the same day as the lunar eclipse in Taurus), expanding our desires and emotions.
October 29: Mars and Mercury firm up a conjunction in Scorpio, bringing vigor to our words.
November 18: Mars and the sun unite in Scorpio, creating the “cazimi” effect. This is an empowering time to take charge of matters.
November 21: Mars in Scorpio and Pluto in Capricorn link up, heightening our desires and need for change.
November 24: Mars glides into Sagittarius, taking on an adventurous attitude.