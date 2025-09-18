Passions are at a high level at this time. We will be divinely pushed to speak from our hearts and to be open about our desires. If you’re feeling frustrated, let it be known. The same applies to the sensual prowess. We will be able to address our needs and expectations in the boudoir. The good news is this brings a healthy dose of awareness to what gives us pleasure. Also, we will accept our kinks and not shy away from discussing them with others. However, heed these words of wisdom: Make sure you play fewer mind games in the bedroom and cuddle more between the sheets. Connect and feel the energy of your partner.