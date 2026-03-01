This Year Mars In Pisces Brings A Reversal Of Fortune

This is why when we want to fight, instead of directly discussing the matter with the person who is frustrating us, we will choose to go behind their back and do shady things, like provoke their enemy (after all, our enemy's enemy is our best friend) or talk behind their back. The reason is that Mars in Pisces likes to play games and pretend they didn't have a hand in stirring the pot, rolling the dice, or shuffling the cards. Mars in Pisces is too slippery to get caught in the act, but if it does, prepare for gaslighting or bear the burden of the blame, since Mars in Pisces rarely takes responsibility for having a role in a situation.