This Year Mars In Pisces Brings A Reversal Of Fortune
Are you ready to dive head first into the enigmatic sea of Mars in Pisces? From March 2nd to April 9th, we’ll be trying to keep our heads above water when the planet of passion and ambition, Mars, swims in Pisces, bringing a whirlwind of desire and excitement. For the next several weeks, self-care and preservation will be essential.
Mars in Pisces doesn't like to be confrontational. This astrological placement would rather avoid having arguments with others by swimming away from a situation and avoiding dealing with the person. Mars in Pisces urges us to leave the drama on read and send calls to voicemail. The vibe can be frustrating if you're on the other end of it, because resolving matters is impossible during this transit.
This is why when we want to fight, instead of directly discussing the matter with the person who is frustrating us, we will choose to go behind their back and do shady things, like provoke their enemy (after all, our enemy's enemy is our best friend) or talk behind their back. The reason is that Mars in Pisces likes to play games and pretend they didn't have a hand in stirring the pot, rolling the dice, or shuffling the cards. Mars in Pisces is too slippery to get caught in the act, but if it does, prepare for gaslighting or bear the burden of the blame, since Mars in Pisces rarely takes responsibility for having a role in a situation.
The answer is simple: We must use our intuition and empathy to understand that, while we may wish to do devious things for vengeance, it's not worth it. Using compassion to understand what others are going through will help us comprehend the motives. Giving people grace proves that we are evolving into evolved beings, which is what Mars in Pisces urges us to become. Picking up on a sentiment can lead us down the right path, allowing us to handle matters with TLC. Kindness and sympathy for what our friends and loved ones are going through are more necessary than ever, especially given the world's current divisions.
The celestial currents of Mars in Pisces have many great attributes, such as creativity and altruism that pushes us forward. We will infuse our imagination and talents into projects, helping us achieve harmony and peace — not only with others but within ourselves. Also, we’ll believe in fate and karma, letting go of anything or anyone that doesn’t flow with the cosmic waves. Finding serenity in our lives leads us to a state of calmness because no one can activate us. Shielding our aura from negativity is key to having the life we dream of.
And yet, this year, Mars in Pisces brings a reversal of fortune. Ten days after March 3rd’s total lunar eclipse in Virgo, on March 13th, and in the middle of Mercury retrograde, Mars links up with the North Node of Destiny in Pisces, challenging the events that are unfolding from the lunar eclipse. We will be able to take action on the story that unfolds, leading to disagreements and conflicts within our inner circle. Once we see who people are beyond the veil, it’ll be hard to make an about-face and forget. Mars in Pisces is a sponge; therefore, it remembers and retains information and memories — the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Important Astrological Dates For Mars In Pisces:
March 2nd: Mars enters Pisces, giving us a chance to pick our battles with an open heart.
March 13th: Mars and the North Node of Destiny connect, boosting our drive and sense of urgency to take control of matters.
March 15th: Mars and Mercury retrograde form a conjunction, allowing us to discuss the past with tenderness.
March 21st: Mars and Jupiter Cancer, heightening our confidence and self-awareness. We will be feeling ourselves.
April 8th: Mars galvanizes Uranus in Taurus, pushing us to switch up our daily routines and rituals.
April 9th: Mars moves into Aries, spicing up the overall mood with boldness and tenacity.
