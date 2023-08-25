Beware: Mars In Libra Will Bring Temperamental & Moody Vibes

In relationships, Mars in Libra can be very aloof. Libra is the one zodiac sign that doesn't have a heart, which is why they can come across as unemotional at times. When it comes to confrontation, Mars in Libra opts to run away from any type of heated discussions. If they’re caught in a dramatic conflict, Mars in Libra defends themselves to the end to encompass fairness. They’ll participate in lighthearted conversations and flirting instead of having deep talks. Mars in Libra likes to be seen as a jovial and fun person, so they avoid situations or relationships that are intense. They want to live a life of peace and harmony, nothing can come between them and tranquility. The ability to take a step back and pause before reacting is a good thing because then Mars in Libra can think matters through and choose their words wisely.