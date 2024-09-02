Buckle Up, Because Mars In Cancer Is Looking Like A Bumpy Ride

Fasten your seatbelts because Mars in Cancer is going to be a bumpy ride. We will be dealing with this vibe from September 4, 2024 right through to April 18, 2025. The energy will be punk meets tech and R&B. Desires will soar, as well as emotions. Welcome to the most intense roller coaster ever. Here we gooooo…
When Mars is in Cancer, tempers, passions and energy levels change with the signs and phases of the moon; there isn’t any consistency in how we take action or assert ourselves. One moment we might be crying, next we might be laughing and then we'll be totally over the whole situation, so it's essential to take a moment to understand what we are thinking and feeling and to avoid being lost in a sea of emotion, tears and confusion. Allow yourself to relax, chill and heal. Most importantly, do not allow others to pressure you to feel a certain way.
During this period, we could become somewhat passive-aggressive when dealing with confrontation. Cancer is a sign that protects its heart, so coping with passionate reactions or communication from others might be difficult for us. However, turning these feelings inwards and bottling them up will also be difficult and eventually lead to an eruption or, as they say in the movie Mean Girls, “word vomit.” Knowing how to express oneself in situations that are not easy is a lesson we all need to learn. We’ll participate in nuances and dances of lighthearted and intuitive emotions instead of direct ones.
Being moody and broody won’t be the whole vibe of this transit. Mars in Cancer will bring us closer to those we care about and love. Relationships and friendships can deepen. We’ll want to cuddle and converse rather than be flighty and distant. Our sensual desires are drawing us to those we have a connection with. Expect to send and receive several texts to and from your boo throughout the day, as Mars in Cancer likes to keep tabs on their crushes and significant others.
The most intense moment of Mars’ stint in Cancer (before the retrograde) is the opposition to Pluto in Capricorn on November 3. Be careful and mindful of what you say and the sentiments you express. Arguments that occur on November 3 will be challenging to repair.
As if that transit wasn’t messy enough, Mars will be retrograde in the signs of Leo and Cancer. As Mars swims through the sign of Cancer in 2024, it enters its pre-retrograde shadow in Cancer on October 4. This means the action planet is slowing down and getting ready to moonwalk on December 6 in Leo for the next several weeks. Mars will be back-paddling the sign of Leo; Mars then re-enters Cancer on January 6 and turns direct in Cancer on February 23, 2025. Mars moves back into Leo on April 18 and the post-retrograde shadow lasts until May 2, 2025.
Mars’ retrograde in Cancer isn’t going to be easy. Respecting boundaries is key but it will prove challenging since we may want to control others. Manipulative measures might be taken against or by us to get what people (including ourselves) want. Try to be aware of your actions and treat people with the respect you’d like to be given. Remember, it is a two-way street.
Vital Dates For Mars In Cancer And The Retrograde
September 4, 2024: Mars enters Cancer.
November 3, 2024: Mars enters Leo.
December 6, 2024: Mars retrograde commences.
January 6, 2025: Mars retrograde enters Cancer.
February 23, 2025: Mars retrograde turns direct in Cancer.
April 18, 2025: Mars re-enters Leo.
Important Planetary Aspects
Best times to go on a date or text your crush (when Mars and Venus unite): October 8, 2024, January 25, 2025 and April 7, 2025.
Recommended times to avoid your boss or family (when Mars and Saturn come together): September 30, 2024, February 9, 2025 and April 4, 2025.
Ideal dates to take a walk on the wild side (when Mars and Uranus link up): October 24, 2024, January 23, 2025 and April 4, 2025.
Vital moments to advocate for yourself (when Mars aspects the Nodes of Destiny): September 15, 2024 and April 11, 2025.
Chillest days (when Mars and Neptune harmonize): October 28, 2024 and January 12, 2025.
Most dramatic occasion (when Mars and Pluto oppose each other): November 3, 2024.