But let’s also be real. Mars in Cancer is a mood. It’s not known to be the easiest placement, as it’s in its fall here. What does being ‘in its fall’ mean? Mars in Capricorn (the opposite sign of Cancer) is what we call exaltation — since the raw earthiness of the sign uses its power to complete projects without a hitch and usually follows through on promises because Capricorn is ruled by taskmaster Saturn, who adheres to structure. Now, Mars in Cancer is ruled by the Moon. That’s the moon who changes phases twice a week and signs every 2.5 days, so the overall tone can be inconsistent — unless we decide to take charge.