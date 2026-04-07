Mars In Aries Is Here — & A New Dawn Has Risen!
R29 babes, a new dawn has risen! For the first time since the spring of 2024, Mars is back in Aries. From April 9th to May 18th, the next five and a half weeks are going to be inspirational and motivational — if we use the time correctly.
Mars in Aries is ready to rumble, but by comparison, its placement in Pisces is less argumentative. And after Mars’ stint in passive Pisces, the transition from sign to sign might be intense. Mars is at home in Aries, so the planet of war, sex, and action is eager to make things happen in the fire sign. Confrontation rather than avoidance takes the reins of arguments, since our patience has no chill and our passions burn brighter. Competition, impulsivity, and directness fuel our fearless crusade to win at everything we do. Our ambition drives our vision toward success, leading to personal fulfillment.
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This year, the transit of Mars in Aries is going to be more complex than usual. For starters, Mars is going to link up with Neptune, Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and the center Chiron (in that order). Something important to note: Mercury will be exiting its post-retrograde zone in Pisces the day that Mars enters — but what does that mean for us? Well, it means that we will start off confused and unsure of where to direct our energy.
First up, elusive Neptune creates a conjunction to Mars in Aries on April 13th. When Mars and Neptune unite, it pushes us to move forward; however, the step we're taking toward greatness is usually followed by another backward step. Therefore, we are meant to be in the same spot where we began. It can be extremely frustrating; however, it is avoidable if we use the energy to focus on what we want to manifest and save our gusto for another day. So, chill out and don't stress over why it feels impossible for our dreams to come together. Have patience because the journey of Mars in Aries is about to get lit!
The most frenetic and extreme part of Mars’ placement in Aries will be the connection with Pluto in Aquarius on April 16th. This is going to urge us to dominate and control matters and others — even when we know we shouldn't. Our jealousies will take hold and be inflamed at that time, causing emotions long buried to consume our hearts and minds. We may say cutting, mean words, which is why it's important to slow our roll in an argument and think before dropping truth bombs that can hurt and be hard to take back.
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On April 19th, Mars and Saturn in Aries come together, making it hard for us to give others credit where it’s due. Instead, we are claiming it for ourselves and acting as the authority in matters. We will want to put in the effort, but we aren't going to share praise. Self-discipline is key, as it guides us toward our visions. We must use this power for good, not for destruction. There will be a few tense moments at the office or amongst our peers, since we want to be assertive. Knowing how to utilize the vibe in efficient ways that elevate our lives is best. Strategizing carefully leads us to victorious results.
On May 4th, Mars and Jupiter in Cancer cross paths. This fraught bond is going to make us alive with vigor. The caveat is that if we are feeling off balance, we may be more thrown off our equilibrium. Jupiter tends to make things seem bigger, which may not necessarily mean better. But, on the off chance that we are feeling exuberant and cheerful, it could add some pizazz to our spirit and positivity to our aura.
The grand finale of Mars’ orbit in Aries is going to be when it links up to the centaur Chiron on May 16th. The wounded healer, who could not heal itself, will get a jumpstart in mending fences. The promising aspect means we are starting the process of pouring love back into ourselves. Change isn’t going to happen overnight, but the process begins on this day. We are on our way to amazingness as long as we keep the faith!
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