6:15 p.m. — It's so cold and dark when I finally get home, and all I want to do is be warm. I immediately put on old sweats and wrap a blanket around myself. I still have some beets and a ton of garlic from my CSA that I need to use up, and I want to make a beet pasta I saw on TikTok. Roasting the beets is going to take some time, so I toast some naan to dip in olive oil and vinegar for a snack while I wait. While the veggies are roasting, I hop on the Peloton for a 20-minute ride to flush my legs out from yesterday's sprints. I feel calmer and better immediately.