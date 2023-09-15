3:05 p.m. — I work through lunch again. I get so much done when I am not getting constant Teams messages, but I realize that usually happens while the rest of my team is on lunch. I portion out some leftover spaghetti for everyone and marvel at how quickly sauce has managed to travel from the kitchen to the living room. Is that what having a kid is going to be like? My partner and I are currently doing IVF and I can't decide if the sauce trail is charming or annoying. To be fair, COVID turned our dining room into an office so the only place to really eat is standing at our prep table or on the couch.



4:30 p.m. — I sign off of work and log into a virtual Telehealth meeting with my naturopath. I am, historically, logical and science-driven and never once believed in this sort of woo-woo health provider until I got increasingly sick a few years ago. After seeing two primary care doctors, six different gastroenterologists, two allergists, a million tests, and coming up with crickets over three years, my ophthalmologist convinced me to see a naturopath. I was skeptical, but she changed my life. We discuss my recent hormone updates, my stomach, and labs. She suggests a new supplement to help with fertility. I pay my copay and order the supplement. $43



6 p.m. — We make homemade pizzas in our Ooni using pre-made naan crusts, leftover Italian cheese from spaghetti night, and various toppings from the fridge or yard. I always have sauce because I buy bulk safe foods for my allergies, but we're out of meat toppings, so my sister borrows my car, runs to the local grocery store, and brings back pepperonis. She pays.



8 p.m. — The oldest nibling (14) agrees to stay home with the two littles (9 and 7) while we (my partner, my sister, and I) walk to a bar for drag bingo. We make sure the house is locked up, the camera in the living room/dining room is on, our neighbors know the kids are there, and our phones are on full volume. We spend two hours at the bar (and check in frequently), buying bingo tickets and a couple of drinks each. My partner pays, but I tip the performers via Venmo. $20



10:30 p.m. — I always shower at night per my allergists' recommendation (don't go to bed with allergens on you!), so I take a shower and lotion up. I immediately apply in-shower lotion and then cover my body in cocoa butter. I am almost out of cocoa butter, so I tell Alexa to add some to my shopping list. I don't towel dry off my body (a no-no for eczema!), but dry my hair and pull it back into two braids. My hair is thin and wavy and I always get tangles when I shower at night and keep my hair down. I don't use any drying or styling products, but I do use The Ordinary's Retinol 0.5% in Squalane Serum under my eyes and moisturize with The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA and Rose Oil on my face, neck, and chest. I'm also running low on moisturizer, so I ask Alexa to add it to my list. Before bed, I check out on Amazon for refills of my cocoa butter and face moisturizers. $18



Daily Total: $103