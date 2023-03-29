Do you worry about money now?

Like anyone who was sentient enough during the 2008 recession and has to take care of themselves now, I'm worried. I often worry about losing my job. However, I also try my best to not put too much importance on money. I know I'm very privileged to be able to have that mindset. My husband and I are lucky enough to live a comfortable life where we can pay for all our basic necessities. I don't have a lot of interest in investing and earning more and more money. I'm currently just saving for a house. We try to live within our means; my husband and I saw a significant bump in our income in the past year, but we're really trying to avoid any lifestyle creep and we're just adding in occasional vacations and being able to pay for medical procedures.