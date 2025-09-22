A Week In New Jersey On A $150,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a marketing manager who makes $150,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a lobster roll with extra lobster.
Occupation: Marketing manager
Industry: Tech
Age: 30
Location: New Jersey
Salary: $150,000 (I get a 20% bonus as well, but that's never certain so I don't count on it).
Assets: HYSA: $20,000; checking account: $12,000; roboadvisor account: $60,000; rollover IRA: 70,000; 401(k): $30,000.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,851.44
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $3,200. I rent a one-bedroom and live alone. It’s by far the nicest apartment I’ll probably ever live in but am hoping to move somewhere a bit more affordable once my lease is up in December.
Loan Payments: $0
Utilities: ~$30 for electricity.
Internet: $55 (reimbursed by work).
Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance: $0 (paid fully by work).
Cell Phone: My parents pay.
iCloud Storage: $2.99
ChatGPT: $21.76
Home Insurance: $6
Pet Insurance: $50.06
Home Insurance: $5
New York Times All-Access Bundle: $5
ClassPass: $90 (reimbursed by work).
Gym Studio Membership: $80
401(k): $1,410 (removed from paycheck).
PATH Monthly: $120.75 (reimbursed by work).
Netflix: $7.99 (I mooch off of friends/various family members for HBO).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, the expectation was that I would get a bachelor’s degree. There were never any discussions of what I would do after high school except go to college. My parents saved to send me to any four-year college without loans. I decided to go to a school that was paid 90% by academic scholarship and I worked as an RA to cover housing and dining with the agreement that the money could be used instead for a graduate degree (which I have yet to get). I think the total cost of my education was around $10,000 per year on average which they covered.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
We never really discussed money growing up besides the importance of having an emergency fund. We never discussed 401(k)s, bonds, investments, etc. I took a personal finance elective in college and found it to be incredibly useful for teaching the basics (It’s crazy that this isn’t required, even as a business major).
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first official paycheck job was as a camp counselor where I started working the summer before my junior year of high school. It was more for spending money/something to do over the summers than having to help with bills. I did end up saving most of this money which was nice to have in college.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I grew up in an extremely upper-class neighborhood, and while my parents made enough to qualify us as upper-middle class, it wasn’t nearly as much as everyone I went to school with. They were determined to pay for college for my sister and me so we had less “fun money” — no international vacations or soda with dinner. I appreciate this now: starting off life without student loans was a huge step up because I was able to rent an apartment and save money right after college on a very low salary, but I didn’t understand that when I was growing up.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I’ve been laid off twice in the past three years. I work in tech and do not trust the stability of my career choice. I need to work on rebuilding my safety net after being unemployed and preparing for the next time.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I’m not completely financially independent now, even though I could be. My parents are not heavily involved in my life and never were, so they show love through financial support. My parents have always paid for my phone and I know they would help with rent if I need it. I have been responsible for all other costs since graduating college.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I don’t know the exact amount, but I’ve probably received around $15,000 dollars across graduations, various birthdays, and my parents feeling bad I was let go. In terms of inheritance, I will receive a significant amount of money (probably 7 figures) once my parents pass but I don’t have access to any of that money now.
Day One: Saturday
6 a.m. — My dog B., aka my furry alarm clock, wakes me up on the dot as usual. It’s impossible to stay mad when his version of a snooze button is belly rubs. I haven’t needed an actual alarm in four years thanks to him. We head out for a quick walk, then back for breakfast and a round of fetch before I crawl back into bed. I went to a concert last night, I only had three drinks and was in bed by 11 p.m., but somehow I’m still feeling it this morning.
11 a.m. — I finally drag myself up. I’ve got a noon exercise class, so I don’t want to eat too much. I grab a couple rice cakes and a Celsius (stolen last week from my office pantry).
12 p.m. — Off to class! My company reimburses $100 a month for ClassPass, but my favorite studio isn’t included, so I pay for an additional monthly membership (five classes per month, included above). Afterward, I reward myself with a bacon, egg, and cheese from a new bagel spot I’ve wanted to try. Honestly, just making it to class today feels like a win, so the bagel feels very earned. $12.50
3 p.m. — Back home, I walk B. and spend the next couple hours cleaning before my sister comes over. She brings her dog, so the pups can create chaos while we just hang out.
5 p.m. — We order from our favorite Chinese spot. I cover the cost this time. Usually my sister treats me, so I don’t push her to split it even though, truthfully, I kind of want to. $55
7 p.m. — My sister heads out, and I eat the leftovers for dinner. After another quick walk for B., I settle in for a cozy night: my favorite Harney & Sons decaf cinnamon tea, a blanket, a book (The Woman in Cabin 10 sequel, which I don’t love yet), and B. cuddles. Lights out around 10 p.m.
Daily Total: $67.50
Day Two: Sunday
6 a.m. — B. and I are up. Urgh. We head out for a long walk and fetch at the park. Honestly, my life revolves around him. My boyfriend R. and I joke that B. is our little cult leader and we’re just his obedient followers. Back home, I make a Keurig coffee. My job pays for food when I’m in the office, so I’ve been stubbornly avoiding grocery shopping… But, I would love some milk.
10 a.m. — Log into work. Mondays mean the weekly metric report, so I spend the morning pulling numbers ahead of the 2 p.m. call.
2:30 p.m. — Meeting over, I take B. out for a quick walk, then come back and finish off the last of my leftover Chinese food. I settle onto the sofa to keep working.
5 p.m. — Another walk for B. Since I’m in the office Tuesday to Thursday, I try to make Mondays at home extra dog-heavy. Back home, I drink a pre-workout before heading to barre.
6 p.m. — Barre class is through ClassPass. The studio’s close enough that I can leave ten minutes before and still make it. Home by 7 p.m.
7 p.m. — My kitchen is a wasteland. I scavenge: a protein shake (sadly with water, still no milk), a rice cake with peanut butter, and some baby carrots. It’s… Functional.
9 p.m. — Some run-club friends are hanging out at a nearby bar (I don’t actually go to the running part anymore). I stop by for about an hour to say hi. It’s pet-friendly, so B. comes along like the little celebrity he thinks he is. I don’t order anything.
11 p.m. — Shower time. I recently changed my hair and now have to actually style it, which feels like punishment for my own choices. I spend about 30 minutes trying to figure it out while questioning my life decisions before finally crawling into bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three: Monday
6 a.m. — B. wakes me up right at 6 a.m. We do a quick walk then head back to bed for morning cuddles and a short nap.
7:30 a.m. — I’m going out to dinner with friends tonight so I actually try a little harder with my outfit. I put on a blue dress and matching sweater and spend way too much time fussing with my hair. The dress might be a little too clingy for my curves but I can’t change my body (despite trying). B. gets the biggest hug and apology before I leave.
9 a.m. — PATH into the office. On the way I stop for a smoothie with protein powder, blueberries, strawberries, spinach, and almond butter. $14.67 (Expensed)
11 a.m. — Get the daycare notification that B. was picked up (I pay $55 a day for his daycare). They send me pictures of him having the best time. I look at them for much longer than is reasonable. $55
1 p.m. — Browse Grubhub like it’s my job before deciding on lentil soup from Pret. It’s literally around the corner but I get it delivered anyway. I eat at my desk. I’m still new and don’t fit in with anyone here, so this feels safer. The first month I ate at the lunch table every day, but I didn’t click with anyone. Being mostly remote since 2020 and suddenly having to deal with office small talk and politics has been… A transition. $14.45 (Expensed)
4 p.m. — Meetings all afternoon (all on Zoom, why am I in the office?). I grab a Diet Coke and some pistachios from the kitchen just to break up the monotony.
5 p.m. — Order a chicken plate with spaghetti squash pesto and veggies from a nearby spot. We’re supposed to eat meals in the office, but I usually bring mine home. Tonight I’m meeting friends for dinner, so this goes straight in the freezer. $28.20 (Expensed)
6:30 p.m. — Technically I should stay until 7 p.m., but I leave a little early to make it to dinner. Power walk to the PATH, it’s about a 40-minute commute home. I finish the Monday crossword on the train and feel absurdly proud of myself. I can only do Monday’s though.
7:10 p.m. — Home! Feed B., take him out for a very fast walk, and then redo my makeup and use a ton of dry shampoo. Head back out around 7:45 p.m.
8 p.m. — We go to dinner at a fancy restaurant since a friend is back in town after moving away. I never really had a group of friends as an adult until the past couple of years, so I pause and remind myself how nice it is to actually have people and how proud of myself I am for getting out of my comfort zone as an extremely socially-anxious introvert. I order a clam dish (mediocre) and a glass of rosé. $65
10 p.m. — After dinner we all go to a friend’s apartment nearby. I debate getting an Uber but since six of us are walking in the same direction, I join. It’s about a 30-minute walk.
11 p.m. — Quick B. walk, shower, and bed
Daily Total: $120
Day Four: Tuesday
6 a.m. — B.’s internal clock goes off right on time. Walk, feed, then back to bed for a little spoon session while he’s at peak cuddliness.
8 a.m. — Oops, overslept. I throw on an oversized dress, swipe on the bare minimum makeup, and head out. I don’t really talk to anyone in the office anyway, so why try?
9:30 a.m. — PATH. Stop at Joe & The Juice for a green juice. $15.40 (Expensed)
11 a.m. — Daily daycare photo of B. arrives. As always, he looks like he’s living his best life with his little friends. Meanwhile, I know he’ll sulk when I get home. $55
12 p.m. — Coworker does a group sushi order, so I join and get a salmon bowl. $22.00 (Expensed)
3 p.m. — Feeling snacky, I grab a kombucha and some weird pea crisps from the kitchen. The snack selection changes constantly and is always a little odd. There’s also a giant Milk Bar cake for someone’s birthday, but I’m trying to resist. Honestly, there’s cake in this office almost every day.
5 p.m. — Get a text from R. that he’s at my apartment hanging with B. I instantly feel better.
6 p.m. — Late meeting with my boss about the project I’m leading. Why it’s scheduled for 6 p.m., I don’t know. We take the meeting from separate conference rooms. We don’t really mesh. By the time it ends at 7 p.m., I’m starving. I swing by Dig Inn for dinner and grab the PATH home. $33.00 (Expensed)
7:50 p.m. — Home! Huge cuddle for B. New episodes of Love Is Blind dropped today, so R. and I watch while I eat my dinner and he eats the pizza he picked up on his way over.
11 p.m. — Get ready for bed.
Daily Total: $55
Day Five: Wednesday
6 a.m. — Up with B. Quick walk, then back into bed. R. is still sleeping.
7 a.m. — He gets ready for work while I drink coffee (no milk, still stubbornly refusing to grocery shop) on the couch with B. Once he leaves, I get dressed. There’s a party for work tonight, so I wear my favorite outfit: Abercrombie slacks, black bodysuit, and kitten heels. Trying to blend in with the 22-year-olds.
9 a.m. — PATH. Stop at Starbucks for a latte and egg white bites. $14.50 (Expensed)
11 a.m. — Daily B. update. He’s smiling in his photo $55
12 p.m. — Order a salad and add chicken and avocado since I’m not paying. $23 (Expensed)
2 p.m. — Hide in the phone booths for a couple hours. When I finally come back out, the sales team is talking about which club they’re going to after the work party. Nobody acknowledges me or invites me. I remind myself I have actual friends outside of work, but it still stings. I decide not to go to the party.
6 p.m. — Office empties out. I order a lobster roll with extra lobster for dinner (weird choice, but it sounded good). I also grab peanut butter cups and Celsius from the snack area to bring home.
6:30 p.m. — PATH home.
7 p.m. — I take B. for a long walk to the water since I’m feeling sad and call a college friend while walking to remind myself I do, in fact, have people who care about me.
8:30 p.m. — Eat my lobster roll while finishing the latest Love Is Blind episodes. $45 (Expensed)
Daily Total: $55
Day Six: Thursday
6 a.m. — Get up to walk B. I’m working from home today, so I have extra pep in my step. Back at the apartment, I curl up on the sofa with him for a bit and drink a Celsius (from my office pantry stash).
7 a.m. — Head out to my exercise class about 10 minutes away. On the way home, I finally buy milk!!! Very exciting. $5.40
8:30 a.m. — Back home, I make a Keurig coffee with my long-awaited milk and oatmeal with protein powder, pumpkin seeds, and canned pumpkin. I add pumpkin to B.’s dinner every night, but sometimes I steal some for myself. I eat while reading my book. Working from home makes me feel like a whole new person.
12 p.m. — Annual checkup with a new doctor. I haven’t had one since I was maybe 18? Oops. I’m trying to cram in all my healthcare while I still have insurance because who knows how long that’ll last in tech. The office is across the street, so it’s an easy walk. I also get bloodwork done since I’ve been bruising a lot. Preventive care = $0.
1 p.m. — Back home, B. and I walk to a nearby park. I take my laptop and recap my week with a project update while he sunbathes. I think it’s his turn to get a job.
3 p.m. — Lunch is leftovers: half a lobster roll and a Dig Inn plate. It doesn’t taste as good today, but nothing tastes as good as free. I pretty much log off after that, shower, and get dressed for the evening. Swap my leggings for jeans, a striped tee, and sneakers.
6 p.m. — Walk B., then head to a local brewery for game night. I go with friends but we join new people for a couple games. Later, we move outside to hang out. I get two beers, there’s a deal for game night ($6.50 each) and shamelessly eat the fries my friend leaves behind. $13
11 p.m. — Home. Quick bathroom walk for B., then bed.
Daily Total: $18.40
Day Seven: Friday
7 a.m. — B. actually sleeps in (!!) but I have a barre class, through ClassPass, at 8 a.m., so I end up rushing around anyway. Before heading out, I take the dinner I’d saved out of the freezer so it can thaw for lunch.
9 a.m. — Back from barre and straight into a longer walk with B. By the time we’re back it’s about 10 a.m. I do a quick rinse-off shower and change into a swimsuit. I make myself a protein drink and spend a couple hours at the pool, trying to soak up the last bits of summer.
12 p.m. — I toss the frozen dinner in the air fryer for a few minutes and eat half. There’s a local Pride celebration happening nearby. I don’t plan on staying out long, but I want to support my friends, so I put on something a little more colorful, take B. out for a quick break, and head out.
4 p.m. — We walk around for a bit. There are street vendors everywhere and there’s great energy. My friends want to keep the party going at a bar that’s hosting a special event, but my introvert is coming out, so I decide to head out.
7 p.m. — Back home, I walk B. again and eat the rest of my lunch/dinner. I’m still hungry, so I grab a snack bag of cookies (thank you, work pantry) and make my favorite tea. The rest of the night is cozy and quiet. I’m renting a backyard for B. tomorrow, so we both need the rest. Fingers crossed the rain holds off!
Daily Total: $0
The Breakdown
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $315.90
Food & Drink: $150.90
Entertainment: $0.00
Home & Health: $165
Clothes & Beauty $0.00
Transportation $0.00
Other $0
Conclusion
“Overall, I think this was a pretty good week. I normally spend more on shopping, but I’ve been so busy with work that I haven’t had the time or energy when I get home. Having most of my meals covered by work definitely cuts down on my overall spending, which makes a big difference since my fixed costs, rent and dog daycare, are already pretty expensive. Recording my spend made me more aware of where I’m paying for convenience versus spending on experiences that actually matter, like dinners with friends. Going forward, I’d like to be a little more intentional about those choices, but overall I feel good about how I handled money this week.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
We’ve updated our Money Diaries submission process: You can now submit your Money Diary via our online form or by sending us a bit of information about you and your financial situation to moneydiary@refinery29.com. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Prior to submitting your Money Diary, please read and consider Refinery29's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Submission of your Money Diary does not guarantee publication by Refinery29. Should your Money Diary be selected for publication, Refinery29 may, in its sole discretion, elect to pay you a fee, subject to such further terms and conditions as Refinery29 may deem necessary. Money Diaries that are not published are not entitled to receive any payment. Refinery29 will not remove Money Diaries once published. By submitting your Money Diary to Refinery29, you agree to abide and be bound by the applicable Terms of Use and Privacy Policy linked above. All submissions need to be original to the author (i.e., no AI contributions).
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
