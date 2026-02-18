All Other Monthly Expenses

Paycheck deductions (per paycheck):

Health/Life Insurance: $273

Investments: $1460



Recurring expenses

Utilities: $100

Subscriptions: $70

Gym membership for two: $154

Car insurance: $111

Mint mobile (2x lines): $53

Dog medication: $55



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an expectation to attend college and get my bachelor’s degree. However, I strayed away from getting a degree in anything that would require higher education because I was afraid of having to take on additional debt. I paid for undergrad with a combination of student loans, settlement money from a childhood injury, and some support from my parents. My husband F. is currently pursuing a career change with plans to go to med school. Seeing him in school definitely has me toying with going back and getting an MBA. My company has tuition reimbursement programs I’m looking into.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I did not receive a lot of education around money growing up. My parents made a handful of bad financial decisions and got into a lot of business debt owning their own small business. Tax-advantage accounts and employer 401(k)s were totally foreign to me when I first started working, but I think we’ve done a good job building an investment portfolio given our financial backgrounds. My husband and I have done a lot to improve our financial literacy as adults and discuss our finances often.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job out of college was working as a marketing coordinator at a PR agency. I got the job because I studied communications during college and snagged a paid internship between my junior and senior years. I worked as an intern until I graduated and was offered a full-time position. I was incredibly grateful to have a job lined up on day one of post-grad. My starting salary was $38k, which is wild to think about now! At the time, I was extremely careful with how I spent my money and even managed to save some on this salary.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes — looking back it is very clear to me that my parents were striving for a life that their careers could not afford. I grew up with a lot of insecurity around money, and feared that my peers would find out about my parents' financial struggles and think less of me. Growing up this way definitely pushed me to strive for financial security and success as an adult.



Do you worry about money now?

No — I am very aware that we live a life that exceeded either of our expectations and feel confident in our current financial position and trajectory. Additionally, combining our accounts pushed me to take my emotions out of finances. I also know that I’m incredibly privileged to be able to think of money as a tool that allows us to live a comfortable life.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself the day I graduated college. My husband and I have built a financial safety net for ourselves through paying off loans, liquid savings, purchasing property, and investing in retirement accounts. We’ve been able to do all of this by living within our means through our 20s, and by prioritizing spending on long-term investments.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. This past year we received a $10k gift from my grandfather. His health has declined and he is living with my parents, and sold all of his properties. The grandchildren all received a financial gift from the property sales.