Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, both my parents have graduate degrees and emphasized the importance of education and work from a young age. I always enjoyed school, so it was a no-brainer. I applied and considered going to a small private school far from home, but once I was accepted into my flagship state school, that decision was easily made. My parents had 529 accounts for all of us, and that’s what paid for school.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents didn’t talk about money in detail, more just emphasized the importance of saving and smart spending habits. My parents told us over and over how important it is to spend wisely — sometimes it makes sense to invest in something higher quality but more expensive if it will last longer, and many things (work around the house, car troubles, beauty) can be done yourself to save money. In adulthood, my parents have given us books to read about building wealth, investing, etc.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started babysitting when I was probably 12 and then got my first “real” job at 15 as a lifeguard. I would babysit during the year and lifeguard in the summer. My parents didn’t give us allowances, so any money I wanted to spend for fun was my responsibility. My parents also insisted we all work to build responsibility, fill our time, and boost our resumes. I loved those early jobs and look back very fondly on that time.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not really — my parents are very practical people who lived below their means. We always had everything we needed, but my parents aren’t necessarily materialistic people and are not big spenders, so we always seemed very secure. Once I was in high school, and my dad continued to grow in his career, I became more aware of where we stood financially.



Do you worry about money now?

I don’t worry about paying my bills or supporting my current lifestyle, but I do worry about money for the future. I’ve been able to build some savings and start smart money habits, but life is so expensive. I don’t plan on staying in California long term, which will help, but thinking about buying a house, starting a family, retiring, etc is so daunting. I had super cheap rent the first year and a half out of school, plus no debt, which helped me build some savings, but I don’t have a high-paying job that allows me to save/invest as much as I would like — but I try not stress about that too much. I know most of my friends make more money than I do, and that does stress me out sometimes and make me feel behind.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I started paying all my own bills (besides phone and health insurance) when I moved away after college. Of course, I have been set up nicely by my parents, and I know that they would support me if I really needed it (although I hope to never be in that situation).



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents recently gifted my siblings and I about $30,000 each with the intent that it be used to buy our first homes in the future. I was not expecting to receive that money, and I don’t plan on receiving any more money from them any time soon. I also am about to receive $20,000 from employee stock options from an old job that I am transferring into my retirement accounts. I knew when I first joined, I would get stock from that organization, but it was never clear how much/when. I was only at that job for 11 months, so I see this as awesome bonus money. My parents paid for school and my car, which I’ve driven for a while.