Money Diaries
Today: a marketing coordinator who makes $76,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on mini rainbow water bottles.
If you'd like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form.
Occupation: Marketing coordinator
Industry: Food and beverage
Age: 25
Location: San Diego, CA
Salary: $76,000
Assets: Savings: $28,556; checking: $2,062; Roth: $19,097; 401(k): $10,623; CD: $2,900; investment: $32,733.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,100
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: Rent: $1,368. I live in a three-bed duplex with two roommates — this is a great price for my location/space/amenities (laundry, garage and dishwasher!).
Loan Payments: $0
Utilities: ~$100 month (San Diego Gas & Electric and wifi).
Phone: Covered by parents.
Patreon: $5.39
Mystery Apple Charges: $10
Car Insurance: $172.11
Roth: $500
Amazon: $16.15
Spotify: $12.86
Gym Membership: $45
Yoga Studio: $99 (I work a couple hours a week at the studio, so this is technically free).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, both my parents have graduate degrees and emphasized the importance of education and work from a young age. I always enjoyed school, so it was a no-brainer. I applied and considered going to a small private school far from home, but once I was accepted into my flagship state school, that decision was easily made. My parents had 529 accounts for all of us, and that’s what paid for school.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents didn’t talk about money in detail, more just emphasized the importance of saving and smart spending habits. My parents told us over and over how important it is to spend wisely — sometimes it makes sense to invest in something higher quality but more expensive if it will last longer, and many things (work around the house, car troubles, beauty) can be done yourself to save money. In adulthood, my parents have given us books to read about building wealth, investing, etc.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started babysitting when I was probably 12 and then got my first “real” job at 15 as a lifeguard. I would babysit during the year and lifeguard in the summer. My parents didn’t give us allowances, so any money I wanted to spend for fun was my responsibility. My parents also insisted we all work to build responsibility, fill our time, and boost our resumes. I loved those early jobs and look back very fondly on that time.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not really — my parents are very practical people who lived below their means. We always had everything we needed, but my parents aren’t necessarily materialistic people and are not big spenders, so we always seemed very secure. Once I was in high school, and my dad continued to grow in his career, I became more aware of where we stood financially.
Do you worry about money now?
I don’t worry about paying my bills or supporting my current lifestyle, but I do worry about money for the future. I’ve been able to build some savings and start smart money habits, but life is so expensive. I don’t plan on staying in California long term, which will help, but thinking about buying a house, starting a family, retiring, etc is so daunting. I had super cheap rent the first year and a half out of school, plus no debt, which helped me build some savings, but I don’t have a high-paying job that allows me to save/invest as much as I would like — but I try not stress about that too much. I know most of my friends make more money than I do, and that does stress me out sometimes and make me feel behind.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I started paying all my own bills (besides phone and health insurance) when I moved away after college. Of course, I have been set up nicely by my parents, and I know that they would support me if I really needed it (although I hope to never be in that situation).
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents recently gifted my siblings and I about $30,000 each with the intent that it be used to buy our first homes in the future. I was not expecting to receive that money, and I don’t plan on receiving any more money from them any time soon. I also am about to receive $20,000 from employee stock options from an old job that I am transferring into my retirement accounts. I knew when I first joined, I would get stock from that organization, but it was never clear how much/when. I was only at that job for 11 months, so I see this as awesome bonus money. My parents paid for school and my car, which I’ve driven for a while.
Day One: Thursday
5:45 a.m. — I wake up to my alarm, climb out of bed, and open my laptop. I work East Coast hours on the West Coast, and so I try to work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., which means I sleep right up until it’s time to log on. I check emails and see what I have on the to-do list for the day. Our company is fully remote, and my team knows I work from the West Coast, so I typically won’t have meetings before 7:30 a.m., which is nice.
7:45 a.m. — My alarm goes off for me to move my car. We have tandem parking spots, so if I’m not driving for a few days, I don’t mind parking there, but sometimes I just like parking on the street so I don't have to worry about it. Thursday morning is always street sweeping, and I forgot one time, got a ticket, and will never forget again. I now have an alarm every Thursday to make sure. My wifi has been funny, so I decide to use this opportunity to go to a coffee shop. I get dressed, do my skincare/brush teeth, and make a bagel to go. I drive about five minutes north towards my friends’ house, text them that they’re welcome to join me, and order a cafe au lait. One of my friends, L., walks over to meet me, and we work and chat for a bit. $5.82
10:15 a.m. — I have my first meeting of the day at 10:30 a.m., so it's time to go home. I say bye to L. and drive home. I chat with my roommate T. in the kitchen for a bit; she just had a job interview, so I have to get the lowdown (it went well!), and then go back to my desk for my meetings. I have a 1:1 with one of our brand managers and then a weekly project meeting for the snacks division. It’s overall a chill workday, besides some annoying budget file issues we’ve been working through. Allegedly, it’s supposed to rain later, but it is sunny blue skies for now. I live right by the ocean/bay, and I love turning onto the street and seeing the water.
12:30 p.m. — Lunch time! Meetings are done for the day, and I need to eat. One thing about working East Coast hours is that my mealtimes are kind of wonky. I’m not hungry when I wake up, so sometimes I don’t eat until 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., just depending on meetings. I also try to eat lunch at around noon, but again, it just depends on how my workday is going. I like to work out right after I get off work, so I need to eat a couple hours before 2 p.m. to give myself digestion time. I eat leftover pasta with tomatoes, mozzarella, and chicken.
2:30 p.m. — Done with work for the day! Yay! One more day until the weekend. I’m going to a concert tonight, so I’m going to take a nap since I’ll be up late. I don’t always actually sleep when I want to nap, but I find that just resting my body helps me power through the rest of my day. Before shutting my eyes, I text my college friends M. and S. about plans to see them in a couple weeks while I’m in DC.
3:30 p.m. — I’ve napped and gotten changed for the gym. Sometimes I walk to the gym, but it has in fact started sprinkling, so I’ll drive. During the week, I will do a combination of lifting and my yoga flow/sculpt, along with sunset walks or surfs. I love being active and taking advantage of the San Diego weather. I arrive, cue up my workout playlist, which consists of up-tempo One Direction (think “Temporary Fix”, “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”, “Little Black Dress”), and start my workout.
4:45 p.m. — Time to go home, and it’s pouring now. It never rains in San Diego, so we need it, but it causes chaos. The roads (and the drivers) are not built for it, especially at night. Luckily, I live about four minutes driving from the gym, so I’m home soon. I decide I want a Diet Coke, so I mobile order one from McDonald’s and grab it on my way home. It is so crisp and refreshing. I waffle back and forth on Coke vs Diet Coke preference, but lately I’ve been into the DC. $2.29
5:15 p.m. — Time to shower, make dinner, and get ready for the concert! With the rain, there’s no need to do anything to my hair or makeup, so I just need to pick out an outfit. This show is GA, so I’ll wear a tank top and my rain jacket. I settle on a black top and baggy jeans — more boring that I would usually do for a concert, but it’s what the rain is calling for. For dinner, I make a sweet potato concoction with beans, avocado, steamed sweet potato, salsa, and whatever else I have in my fridge.
6:45 p.m. — My friend S. picks me up and we drive to the concert. It’s up in Del Mar, which is about 25 minutes away, but with the rain, which is now torrential, it takes about 30. It is absolutely coming down, and it’s kind of scary on the highway, but my friend is a good driver. She just got back from Australia, so I get to hear all the travel details. We park and walk over, getting absolutely soaked, but we’re excited to see the show. Flipturn is headlining and Krooked Kings is opening.
10:45 p.m. — The show is done!! It was so so good. S. was a fan of the openers before, but I really enjoyed them, too. I had seen the headliner open at a concert a couple years ago, and I was excited to see them again as a real fan now. They did not disappoint. I love going to shows, and this one was a last-minute send. S. and I bought the tickets yesterday ($44 each), and I’m so glad we did. The crowd seemed a little college-y and there were some rowdy boys, but it wasn’t a bad GA experience, which is always a win. S. asks if we can stop for Shamrock shakes, and so we must! I pay since she drove in this scary rain. Somehow, I am going to McDonald’s twice today, lol. $9.65
11:20 p.m. — Home! I take a quick body shower, get ready for bed, and try to go to sleep. I am usually amped up after a concert, but the McDonald’s side quest is helpful to chill out. Tomorrow morning may not be super fun, but it’s worth it.
Daily Total: $17.76
Day Two: Friday
5:25 a.m. — Friday! I want to keep sleeping, but I just have to make it through Friday. I log on and make a plan for my day. I’m taking a course, and I need to knock out some work for that today.
8 a.m. — Breakfast time: I get ready for the day then make an everything bagel with cream cheese and some Greek yogurt and fruit. This is my breakfast pretty much every day, especially since I always grocery shop too late in the day to find eggs. I have to do some tracking down of some shipments I sent out to some partners and then plan some content. I am a bit of jack-of-all-trades at work, which I love, but it’s chaotic sometimes to keep track of.
12 p.m. — Lunch! I make a quesadilla with beans, avocado, salsa, and hot sauce and it does the trick. I also have some apples and peanut butter. Time to lock in for the last two hours of the workday. I have some invoices to approve and an expense report to submit.
2 p.m. — Work is done for the day! It’s yoga sculpt time. I change into an LSKD red sports bra and leggings and walk over, passing what I think must be a group of Spring Breakers with their matching beach chairs and six-packs. Sometimes the tourists are annoying, but I love seeing people enjoying themselves and San Diego. Every Friday I take this sculpt class, which I describe as heated mat HIIT yoga, and it kicks my butt today. It’s nice to start the weekend with this class, and afterwards I do my cleaning shift. I wipe mirrors, sanitize equipment, and check people in. I really like working here, it’s been nice to build community and do more yoga!
3:30 p.m. — I leave the studio to walk home, and when I check my phone, I see that they shut off our water to work on the pipes. This is terrible news; I am drenched in sweat from sculpt and was hoping to go to happy hour. I ask how long they said the water would be off, and my roommate says probs another hour — devastating. I think I could maybe change and go for a sunset walk instead? But I really want to go to happy hour. I get home and ruminate on my options, feeling very discouraged the closer we get to sunset. It suddenly dawns on me that I hold the keys to my problems, and so I gather all my water bottles and give myself a sort of sponge bath. My hair is also disgusting, so slick-back bun it is. I put on some lip gloss, sunglasses, jeans, and an oversized denim jacket and head out.
5 p.m. — After about a 10-minute walk, I arrive at a popular bar on the boardwalk. Their deck is steps to the sand, and surprisingly, there are only about 10 people in line ahead of me, which is shocking for a Friday this close to sunset. I get in pretty quickly, and push through the crowds to the bar, where a cute man offers to get my drink. I accept, and we make our way to try and find our respective friends. I don’t get his name or any info, but I’ve been trying to be more open to meeting people/flirting with men, so I call it a win. I find my friends (C., M., and a visitor M/ has in town), and we watch the sunset. Life is good.
6:20 p.m. — It’s getting cold, so we decide to part ways. M. and her visitor are grabbing dinner on their way home, and since I don’t have water, I decide to wander down the block until some food speaks to me. Post yoga-sculpt has me feeling my one beer, and I get tempted when I pass Brandy Melville. They have the cutest basics, so I decide to check it out. I try on some things, finding some potential purchases, including a polka dot tank, black going out top, and white sweater. I call these my “scouting missions”. I don’t like to spend a ton of money shopping, so I always try on clothes a few times before buying them to make sure I really want them.
6:45 p.m. — Okay, I’m really hungry now, and I’m right by three excellent burrito/taco places, so I decide to grab a California burrito from this window attached to a bar we like to play pool at. I think it’s the best California burrito in SD, but everyone has their own opinions. $17.45
7:15 p.m. — I am now home with my burrito. I grab a plate, turn on Summer House and plop on the couch. The burrito is hitting so hard, and I am very happy with my decision. After I finish, I finally take a shower and put on my PJs. I return to the couch for some quality Friday night TV time.
8:30 p.m. — My roommate T. comes home with her friend, and they join me on the couch. I love living with roommates for these reasons — it’s so fun to have new people to meet and hang out with. We chat for a while, but then her friend has to leave because she has an early morning. I turn the TV back on, but I end up falling asleep after a couple of episodes.
11:15 p.m. — I drag myself off the couch and upstairs to get ready for bed. I do my skincare/brush teeth and go to sleep. Living in a two-story is tough for this reason — it’s too hard for me to drag myself upstairs at night.
Daily Total: $17.45
Day Three: Saturday
8:15 a.m. — Time to wake up. I cherish the weekend days where I can sleep past 7 a.m. My friend L. and I are going to the zoo and newly reopened botanic building at Balboa park this morning. I get a text from the library that I have an overdue book (sorry!). It’s for The Secret History, which I started, but didn’t get around to finishing. I had a bad reading month in February. I plan to drop it off on my way to pick L. up. I get dressed, contemplating my layers. This time of year is tough — it could be stunning and warm, or it could be overcast/windy. I decide to wear a short sleeve shirt and jeans, bringing a jacket for the shaded parts of the zoo. I make a bagel and order Starbucks (iced lavender latte). I have a gift card, so it’s free. I pick L. up and we head to the zoo.
9:45 a.m. — We arrive at the zoo! There’s a bit of traffic getting in, but parking is easy. A bunch of my friends have zoo passes; you only need to go like two times a year for it to be worth it (I think it’s around $150 for an annual pass). The San Diego zoo is beautiful to walk around and seeing the animals always brings me joy. We decide to wait in the panda standby line, which takes longer than we thought would, but we do see the pandas. We have a great leopard and polar bear day, so it’s a win. We take the skyfari back to the front of the zoo, and head to the new botanic building.
11 a.m. — We walk over into Balboa Park and see the newly reopened botanic building. It’s absolutely stunning on the inside. Not a huge space, but the tall ceilings and plants are so calming. I’m not sure what it looked like before, but they’ve done a great job with it. We walk over to the rose garden to see if it’s in bloom yet, and when it’s not, we decide to head out. Every time we come to Balboa Park, we always say we want to come more often, and this time is no exception.
11:30 a.m. — On our way back to our neighborhood, we decide to stop at the dispensary since it’s on the way. We love this dispensary — the staff are super nice, the selection is wide, and it’s really organized. We have some questions about new products they have in, and I end up trying some new brands. I like to take edibles to help me sleep and to relax/go out. I buy one packet of sleep gummies (100 mg for $12, before tax) and one packet of regular THC gummies (100 mg for $22 before tax). I drop L. off and head home. $43.50
12 p.m. — I am now back home. I have some lunch — a bagged salad with some air fried tofu — and decide to go on a walk since it is so gorgeous outside. I have a loop that begins at the bay and then connects to the beach, and people are out and about! People boating on the water, playing volleyball, roller skating, and relaxing on the beach. The combination of a warm Saturday and Spring Break travelers means the boardwalk is packed, but I don’t mind. My friend N. texts our group chat about getting sunset drinks. I propose meeting slightly earlier to watch a basketball game, and plans become in motion.
1:30 p.m. — I return home and see that a friend is doing a charity run and their team is only $5 away from their goal, so I give $5. I’m a sucker for an Instagram donation ask. Time to get ready! Today is my alma mater’s big rivalry game, and while it’s not as exciting being out here where no one else really cares or understands, I’m still nervously excited to watch. We are very much underdogs since we’re having a bad season, but with this game, you never know what’s going to happen. I’ve been texting my college friends all day about the game and the fomo we have not being back in our college town for the game. Homesickness is something I have to deal with from time to time living so far away from home (I’m from the East Coast), but I love living in San Diego, so it works for now. $5
3:30 p.m. — I’ve gotten ready and even cleaned my room. I’m too nervous to watch the first half of the game in public, so I park myself on the couch with some snacks for the first half. Somehow, we are only down by one at the half, which is unprecedented. I speed walk down to the boardwalk to get a table at one of the beachside bars before halftime is up. I find a spot on the roof with a view of the TVs for me and the ocean for my friends. I order an IPA and hold down the fort until my friends trickle in. I get approached by a group of guys who are insistent on hearing my life story, even though I tell them I’m trying to watch the game. They eventually get the memo, and thankfully one of my friends, N., arrives. Two more friends arrive, and the game takes a turn for the worse, so now we just enjoy the sunset and yap for a while. I get another IPA while we ponder our next move. $20.68
7 p.m. — My friend N. wants to play pool, so we walk over to a divey spot away from the water. I grab this round and we take over the table. N. plays much more than the rest of us, but we’re still having fun shooting around and people watching. After about an hour, N. decides to go to grab some food at a place towards her apartment, and I invite the remaining friends back to my place while we ponder our next move. We walk to my house with the intentions of a bathroom break and maybe one drink and end up talking for a couple of hours. I love yapping with the girls. $21.50
11:30 p.m. — It is now too late to walk down to the bar we were originally planning on going to — the line will be way too long. We’re in the mood to dance, and luckily there’s a bar around the corner that always has great music but can be hit or miss with the crowd (meaning sometimes it’s empty). I’m not sure if it’s Spring Break or because of the UFC fight earlier, but the dance floor has the perfect amount of people. My friend C. grabs this round of drinks, and we make our way to the dance floor. We dance the night away and suddenly it’s 1:30 a.m., and I am ready to go home. I say bye to my friends and walk home.
1:30 a.m. — Home! I check Find My Friends and my roommates are at a bar on the north side of our neighborhood, but it’s almost 2 a.m., so I’m sure they’ll uber home soon. I make a quesadilla and drink some water, hoping to soften the blow of tomorrow morning. I go upstairs and wash my face, which is when I hear the door open to many voices coming in. My roommates brought some friends home, so I go downstairs to hang out. Between the time change and catching up, suddenly it’s 3:30 a.m. Way past my bedtime, but worth it. I finally go to sleep remembering to set an alarm for pickleball tomorrow morning.
Daily Total: $90.68
Day Four: Sunday
9:30 a.m. — It’s a rough awakening this morning. Between the late bed time and drinking, I’m not feeling my best. Alas, I have committed to playing pickleball at 10:40 a.m., so up I get. I open my McDonald’s app and use my reward points to get an Egg McMuffin. I do my skincare, get dressed in a Vouri skirt and Athleta top, and pack my racket. I walk over to McDonald’s to grab my food, and I eat my sandwich on my way to the rec center, running slightly late as I’m moving slow this morning.
12:20 p.m. — Pickleball was a success! I had so much fun. I hadn’t played pickleball in a while, but my partner O. and I were actually playing pretty well together. Pickleball always makes me just want to play tennis, but it’s a fun activity and good way to socialize. I’m not feeling too bad either, just a headache really. O. and I discuss whether we think the water quality is good enough to surf (after it rains in San Diego, the water quality is poor), and he decides he’ll paddle out. I walk home and ponder my next move.
1 p.m. — I eat lunch — some vegetarian chili from TJ’s and cottage cheese — and decide that I’m going to park myself on the bay and read. I change into a purple Pac Sun swimsuit, pack my beach bag, grab my chair, and walk over to the bay. People are set up everywhere, and I love to see it. I find a spot next to some relatively tame looking Spring Breakers and begin my book — Mistakes We Made by Hannah Brown. It’s honestly better than I was expecting for someone who is famous for going on a dating show, and it keeps me entertained for the next few hours.
4:15 p.m. — I have gotten enough sun for the day, and I decide it’s time to pack it up. I check my yoga app, and there’s room in the 5:30 p.m. restorative class. I head home to get changed into a lululemon bra and Athleta yoga pants and catch up with my roommates, who are also feeling the consequences of our actions from last night. I walk over to yoga, ready to feel relaxed. My friend R. has texted me a list of ideas for my visit to her in DC next weekend. I am so excited for the trip! I don’t get to see my college friends as often as I would like since I live so far away, but I had miles and decided to book a little spring trip.
6:45 p.m. — Class was so relaxing, exactly what I needed to round out the weekend. The studio is only a couple of blocks from the beach, so I head down to catch the sun right before it dips below the water. The first late sunset! I’m so happy that it’s daylight savings time finally. I head home to eat some pasta and sausage for dinner.
8 p.m. — It’s Love Is Blind time. Usually L. and I will watch together, but she is out of town, so we decided to watch solo. I got into LIB after they did a season in my hometown, and I’ve been hooked ever since. This season isn’t as dramatic as some previous seasons, but the reunion always delivers, and I am happy to see the women standing their ground and the men apologizing (as they should be). It’s an early morning tomorrow, so I do my nighttime routine and go to bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five: Monday
5:45 a.m. — Ah, rise and shine. Time for another week. I get up and log on, seeing what this week has in store for me. I don’t have any meetings today which is nice, but I expect a busy back half of the week. I dive into my to-do list.
8 a.m. — Time to get ready for the day and eat breakfast. I am going to the dentist today, so I brush extra well. I hate the dentist, so I’m feeling a bit anxious. I am out of cream cheese :( so just Greek yogurt parfait it is. I also make a green mint tea and make my way back to my desk. My friend S. texts me about sizing for a swimsuit I’m being gifted after taking some photos for her for a brand she works with. I’m a hobby photographer, and this is the first time I’m being “compensated” for my photos, which is very exciting! I pick out a surf suit: a pink two piece that will be useful come warmer water temps.
1:30 p.m. — Time to log off to go to my appointment. I drive over to my dentist’s office for my 2 p.m. appointment. They are playing bangers in the lobby — Sabrina Carpenter bonus tracks and the Royel Otis cover of “Linger” (I’m basic I know) — which puts me a little more at ease.
5 p.m. — Whelp, that did not go well. When they measured my gums, the numbers were not good at all. I needed a deep cleaning and laser treatment, which involved numbing half my mouth. I take very good care of my teeth, but the dentist said there’s nothing I could’ve done to prevent this, which is so frustrating. I was also supposed to work at the yoga studio and then go to class. Luckily, I was able to trade shifts, but there’s no way I’m making the 5:30 p.m. class. This would’ve cost $3,000 without insurance, but the fact I still have to pay so much is really upsetting. This is a lot of money I was not expecting to spend. Luckily, I can swing it, and I don’t want to skimp on my health, but I can’t help but think of what I could’ve used this money for. Our healthcare system is so frustrating. $704.80
5:30 p.m. — I get home and vent to my roommates, and I start to feel slightly better. There’s nothing I can do about this, so there’s not really a point in ruminating on it. I allow myself to shed exactly three tears, and then go on a little walk to the water before my shift. My Mom texts me just to see what’s up, and I tell her that I just had a not fun and not cheap afternoon at the dentist. She tells me that that happened to her one time and to not let it bog me down. I definitely get my practicality from my parents! They’re in the process of downsizing and just put our house on the market, so I ask about updates.
6:30 p.m. — I go to my shift and get to work cleaning the mats and turning over the rooms. It’s not too much to clean today, and it’s nice to just zone out for a bit. I chat with some of the regulars and teachers, and I sign up for a free lululemon event one of the instructors is hosting downtown later this month. In February, I was able to get two free pairs of leggings from looking out for these kinds of events. I wish I could’ve taken class, but it just wasn’t in the cards for me today.
7:30 p.m. — Even though I’ve already spent so much money today, I need a little something for dinner. I didn’t eat lunch, not expecting to be at the dentist for three hours and also numbed, and I’m starving. The dentist said to eat cold food, so I walk over to my favorite local fish shop and get some poke and chips. I say hello to the owner, N., who I met through mutual friends at a pop-up DJ set at the shop last week, and who I am determined to make my friend. I eat the poke as I walk to Sprouts, and it’s just so melt in your mouth flavorful. Worth the price. $8
7:45 p.m. — What I really want is a Sprouts smoothie/acai bowl, but the smoothie bar closed at 7 p.m. I need some food to get me through tomorrow, so I grab a bagged salad, Greek yogurt, and ice cream. $12.98
8 p.m. — I get home, unpack my groceries, eat some pizza my roommates didn’t want, and watch the newest episode of The White Lotus with my roommate. I love this season — the way the scenes are shot and scored is just stunning, and the Southerner in me is absolutely loving this dysfunctional Southern family. I have met the real-life version of each of these characters, I think they’re doing a great job. After the episode, it’s time to get ready for bed and go to sleep!
Daily Total: $725.78
Day Six: Tuesday
5:45 a.m. — Alarm goes off, time to get to work! I can’t believe I have to go back to the dentist today. Hopefully it will just take 30 minutes since I have an appointment for just the second half of my mouth. It was more unpleasant than painful, so I’m hoping it won’t be too bad. I confirm plans with my friend J. to surf and then go to run club afterwards, so fingers crossed I’m good to go.
8 a.m. — Greek yogurt and bagel with butter for breakfast. I want tea, but I’m worried about drinking boiling water. I do another good brush since I’m going back to the dentist today. Today, I’m working on some website stuff, and it ends up taking way longer than I thought.
12 p.m. — It’s raining! Again! San Diego, you’re not supposed to be like this! Hopefully this means a good superbloom in a couple weeks. I run outside to move a package for my roommate and realize there is no surfing or running in my future (at least for today). Someone texts about covering a shift tonight at the studio, and I volunteer. I wanted to go to class today anyway, so I’ll just take a later class and can clean afterward. I make some lunch — tofu scramble with avo, chips, and salsa — and continue working.
2 p.m. — Ugh, time to go back to the dentist. I throw on a sweater from Belk and jeans from The Gap. There is traffic from the rain, and I’m a couple minutes late, which I hate doing, but it’s fine. They need to treat the left side of my mouth, and it goes by much quicker than yesterday. I ask the dentist where they get their music, and she says the front desk makes a playlist. I tell her it’s full of bops.
3:10 p.m. — Now that half of my mouth is numb, it's time to run the errands I wanted to do yesterday. I’m in Clairemont, which is shopping center heaven. First stop is Target. I need tampons and Jello shot cups. Jello shots have become my signature party contribution, and I’m going to a birthday party on Friday that I need to make them for. The cups are notoriously hard to find, and this Target unfortunately does not have them. I’ll have to order on Amazon or go to a different Target. I also pick up some maple syrup. $15.33
3:40 p.m. — Party City is having a closing sale next door, so I pop in. The place looks like it’s been ransacked and has very few random things left. Everything is 90% off, even the actual shelves in the store. I find four little rainbow cups for 42 cents that would be fun this weekend for St. Patty’s day. I text my friend C. about my find and check out. $1.85
3:45 — Next stop, Aldi. I wish I shopped at Aldi more because it’s so cheap, but I live walking distance to Sprouts, Vons, Ralph’s, Trader Joe’s, and a farmers’ market. Thankfully, I remembered my quarter, and I get quite the haul — frozen blueberries, cream cheese, bagels, english muffins, tomatoes, mini cucumbers, asparagus, a few cans of beans, a couple boxes of pasta, rosemary, marshmallows, knockoff Lucky Charms, and avocados. I then go to my favorite thrift store, and I find some cute stuff, but my heart’s not in it today to really commit to the shopping experience. I decide it’s time to head back home. $33.19
5:30 p.m. — Home! I need to clean up some around the kitchen and make a little snack of cottage cheese and tomato on an English muffin. I also finish the pint of ice cream I bought yesterday and try to hydrate some more before hot yoga. I chat some with my roommates about our days before I get changed for yoga. I put on pink Athleta yoga pants and a black Gap Fit top.
6:35 p.m. — I traverse the rain to yoga. I have my rain jacket, so I don’t get too wet, but I manage to step into a massive puddle on my way. Luckily, I’m in my rubber Birkenstocks, but it’s still not ideal. I make it inside, ready to flow.
8:30 p.m. — I’ve finished cleaning after class, time to walk home. I haven’t taken this instructor before, and while I liked her, she really put the power in power flow — my arms and core are noodles! Thankfully, the rain has stopped for my walk home. I’m deciding what I want for dinner but first need to shower this sweat off me.
9 p.m. — I decide to make a box of tortellini I got today at Aldi for dinner. I shower while it cooks and then plop down on the couch with my roommate B., who is catching up on The White Lotus. I don’t mind rewatching, and I’m not down there for too long before going upstairs.
10:15 p.m. — I do my skincare, which I am open to any suggestions. I do not like my skin, I break out, and have more noticeable pores than I would like. Currently, I use toner, under eye serum and some other kind of serum from The Ordinary, Vitamin C serum from Mad Hippie, and Cerave moisturizer (sunscreen in the morning, too). I scroll then fall asleep.
Daily Total: $50.37
Day Seven: Wednesday
5:45 a.m. — Feeling up and ready to go today. I log on and tackle my tasks — I have a budget review, grocery and mass sales meeting, agency meeting, and weekly one-on-one. I work in a very competitive category, and there’s always something new happening.
8 a.m. — Time to get ready for the day and eat some breakfast. I have a bagel, cream cheese, and Greek yogurt parfait. It looks like rain again :(
11 a.m. — I’m hungry again, so I go downstairs to chat with my roommates while I microwave some edamame. I’m waiting on a check in the mail from my old employer, so I check the mail, but there’s nothing for me. Back to work! These next two days are meeting city.
2:15 p.m. — Done for the day! I make lunch — bagged salad and chickpeas. My roommates are watching Sex and the City, so I join them while I eat. I forgot about this episode: Carrie is dating The Politician and Charlotte hosts the singles party. I get sucked in and end up watching a whole episode. It’s sunny again, so I get changed into an Athleta purple crop top and leggings and embark on a walk with my roommate B.
3 p.m. — First stop is the library. I need to return Mistakes We Made now that I’ve finished it, and B. wants to get a library card (yay!). I have encouraged all my friends to get library cards, I love the SD libraries! Then we decide to head to the boardwalk. All the Spring Breakers are out and about, which makes for a crowded boardwalk for 3 p.m. on a Wednesday. We stop at a boardwalk window and get two refresher sodas (club soda, lemon, strawberry), and B. pays ($10.12). I’ll grab the next treat. It feels so nice to feel the sun, and the water is sparkling. We cut over to the bay, stop at the puppy rescue, and then head home.
4:45 p.m. — We get home, and I have a little snack before heading to the gym. It looks ominous, so I drive. I put on my One Direction and head to the weight room. The gym is crowded today, lots of gym crush material. I switch to house music and then eventually a podcast (Beyond the Blinds). After a little less than an hour, I decide to head home.
6:15 p.m. — I body shower and start on dinner. I have a couple sweet potatoes from last week’s farmers’ market, so I microwave them and load it up with black beans, avocado, salsa, and cottage cheese. I was vegan for many years, and at home, I still eat mostly vegetarian. I’m going over to a friend’s house for Survivor, and she texts me asking if I can come over early to help pick out an interview outfit. None of us have ever really had to do an in-person interview, so it’s the blind leading the blind.
7:30 p.m. — I pack a bag with some business clothes and head over. I help her pick out a cute but professional outfit, and some other friends arrive for Survivor. We’ve been watching together for a couple years now, and I always look forward to Wednesday nights. The episode has a bit of a wild ending, and it’s good to catch up with friends during the commercials. I end up staying a bit after the episode to chat.
10:30 p.m. — I arrive home and get ready for bed. I scroll for a bit then go to sleep a little before 11.
Daily Total: $0
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“This week I definitely spent way way more than I was planning — or ever really spend. I am lucky that I rarely spend any money on health/medical costs (maybe some gynecological costs here and there and cough medicine once a year), so this was quite a shock. I am just telling myself there is no price that can be put on my dental health. Aside from dental spend, I will say tracking my spend made me realize I spent more on food and drink out than I would like this week. I’m someone who likes to have plans and be social, and now that it’s almost summer, I have a hard time saying no or abstaining from meeting friends out. However, I know I can spend smarter. For instance, only spending money out on food or drink if it’s with friends, or not having that second drink (or finding men who will purchase the drink for me) can help me keep this spending in check.
“Overall, I know my spending habits aren’t perfect, but I’d like to think I’m doing an okay job at balancing having fun and being responsible in a HCOL city. The beauty of San Diego is that so much of what we can do is free — surfing, zoo, pickleball, volleyball, sunset. One goal I would love to pursue is another source of income. Whether it’s about taking photography or yoga more seriously or finding another avenue, I would love to find a way to make more money.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
