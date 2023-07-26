Do you worry about money now?

Sure do! I'm grateful for my college experience and the opportunities it opened up for me but my college debt really weighs on me. I know it'll eventually be paid off but it's a burden for sure. I developed a pattern of impulsive/emotional spending during college and got myself into credit card debt, which is something I feel stupid and guilty about. Additionally, I have a pretty sizable car loan. The car I had been driving all throughout high school and college crapped out on me last summer so I decided to make the investment in a nicer car that I'm hoping will last me eight to 10 years. I'm working to pay all my debt off while still enjoying my early 20s and putting money aside for savings and investments for my future. I have a budget that I follow closely and a spreadsheet with all expected income and expenses over the next six months. I check the spreadsheet multiple times a day, updating the values of my investment accounts and making sure there aren't any unexpected expenses popping up (and yes, my relationship with money is something I work on in therapy). I also give myself a weekly allowance of $200 for daily spending (groceries, eating out, gas etc.). I transfer the money to a separate debit card and carry only that card around so I don't overspend.