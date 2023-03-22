Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Both of my parents graduated from college so it was always assumed that was the path I would take as well. Growing up, I loved school and got really good grades, so I was always really excited about the idea of college. I was blessed that my parents really encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and apply to any college that interested me. I ended up going out of state, which was not cheap. A lot of my college was covered by academic scholarships, and I am very thankful that my parents paid for the rest.