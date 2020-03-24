11 a.m. — I make breakfast consisting of a boiled egg, half an avocado, and a bowl of oatmeal. My eating has been super weird during self-isolation because I'm a bit paranoid about cooking things that I can't easily replace at the store down the street. I live about a 30-minute walk (I don't drive and I'm avoiding Uber these days) to the closest full grocery store, so I've been trying to just eat my canned/unhealthy stuff that I can replace at the bodega easily. I used to order all my stuff from Whole Foods but they've stopped delivering.



2:42 p.m. — I am extremely bored and haven't had any work to do all day. My job is certainly a step up from my last one, but I don't feel like I really have a place on the team. I've been here for over a year and still feel like my job isn't exactly necessary, so it's a bit difficult when I want to be helping out but there's nothing for me to do. I moved here for my job and left a very active social life and tons of friends and going out all the time for the complete opposite. I have no friends at work and I have no real friends outside of work. It was a very hard adjustment, but the past few months I've become used to staying in and just doing nothing all the time. That being said, I need more out of life. Before coronavirus, I was planning to move back home next month before (hopefully) attending grad school later this year, but I'm not exactly sure how that's going to play out and if I'm comfortable leaving my well-paying job for uncertainty back home, especially with all my debt.



3:30 p.m. — Break for lunch and make some ramen. I'm feeling a bit depressed due to the fighting with my boyfriend and missing my family. My parents are separated in different states and my sister lives in another state.



4:30 p.m. — Sign back on to work and think about what to make for dinner.



5:30 p.m. — Log off of work, feeling a bit sad. Talk to my mom for a few minutes, then talk to my close friend who moved from LA to San Francisco in January. We catch up for about an hour. My boyfriend calls me while we're speaking, I don't answer. My friend will be back in LA for a while during self-isolation/while everything is shut down.



7:30 p.m. — Get off the phone with my friend and call my boyfriend back. We talk about things for a while until I get really sad.



8:30 p.m. — Smoke some weed and make grilled cheese. I don't feel like talking to my boyfriend anymore so we just go to sleep together on the phone.



Daily Total: $0