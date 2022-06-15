11 a.m. — After working for a bit, I take my dog out for a walk. It turns out to be quite a harrowing experience. We happen upon a bizarre pile of six rotting turkey legs on top of a mound of apple pie at the base of a tree. My dog is very food aggressive, so this is basically one of my worst nightmares. I pick him up by his harness to steer him away from the food, but he twists free of my grasp and starts lunging at me. Having an 80-pound bear lunging at your face is pretty scary and I get knocked over. I take a couple of minutes to work up the courage to wrestle him again, and although the leash somehow gets stuck between my legs and he's thrashing about and growling, I manage to cart him away from the scene and he calms down. I start to feel paranoid that the pile of food could have been poisoned, it was just so odd. Being a single dog mom to an aggressive dog is really hard.