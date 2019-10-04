Earlier this year, Minnesota repealed one such loophole. Legally, forcible marital rape was considered a crime, but not rapes that occurred when the partner was drugged or unconscious. One woman, Jenny Teeson, fought for the loophole to be abolished after her own experiences in court. When undergoing divorce proceedings, she discovered a flash drive of videos of her then-husband sexually assaulting her while she was drugged and unconscious, and turned those videos over to the police. The husband was at first charged with third-degree criminal sexual assault against an incapacitated victim, but the charge were dropped because of the marital rape loophole. (He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and served 30 days in county jail.)