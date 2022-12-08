Influencer Marissa Meizz On Finding The Confidence To Post What She Wants

Welcome to Refinery29's Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the clock. Because, let's face it: life is about so much more than chasing inbox zero.
Marissa Meizz is a 25-year-old content creator based in New York City who gained her platform almost overnight. She went viral on TikTok in 2021 after stitching a video describing two of her friends talking behind her back, and has since turned that moment into a positive movement. She founded No More Lonely Friends, an organization that hosts meetups for people looking to make connections and friends in cities across the U.S., and started influencing full-time. She now has almost 500,000 followers on TikTok. Here's why she does it.
What’s the very first thing you do when you wake up? Usually chug a glass of water and check to see if I missed any important texts or calls from when I was asleep!
What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed? I put my phone away and watch true crime documentaries (I’m obsessed with them).
Power nap or power workout? Power nap. I love to take my time when I workout! I also think a power nap can change your whole work ethic and mood.
Early bird or night owl? Definitely a night owl — I stay up way too late.
How many unread emails do you have in your inbox right now? Zero! I’m crazy when it comes to emails — I can’t have any unread.
Iced coffee or hot coffee? I have never had coffee, and I barely drink caffeine actually — just water!
What’s your favorite thing that you keep on your desk or work space? My written planner book! It keeps me super organized.
When was the last time you felt like a success? When I landed a deal with a dream client of mine about two months ago to make travel videos when I went to Europe.
What do you do on those days when you don’t feel that confident? I try to write a to-do list of things that I can do to make myself feel better, and also relax at home so I don’t overwhelm myself.
What’s one thing you do every day, without fail? It sounds awful, but check my emails and DMs to make sure I didn’t miss anything important.
What’s something you wish you did every day? I wish I worked out every day. I used to be super on top of it, but I haven’t been at all lately.
What’s your favorite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? Your age doesn’t defy when you can and can’t start something new. You’re allowed to literally be whoever you want to at any part of your life.
What’s your least favorite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? That a college degree decides if you're successful or not.
Who inspires you the most? Not your typical answer, but the people of New York City. It just amazes me how everyone is in their own little life here and makes it in their own way, even when this city is the most expensive and brutal city.
Who, if anyone, do you try to emulate? I feel like a mix of people that are more successful than me. The other day I was thinking about how Blake Lively has such a beautiful life (on the surface, at least), she is so beautiful and has an amazing career with a great family and really has no haters.
What’s something people ask you for advice about often? How to be confident in being yourself.
What’s a piece of advice you felt proud to give? That no one can determine your life but you. You need to stop taking in so many people's advice when only you know the correct answer most of the time.
What is your most-used app on your phone? TikTok for sure, Instagram is a close second.
Where do you put your phone while you’re sleeping? On my nightstand face down.
What do you do when you feel yourself burning out? Talk to my close friends who keep my mind off of it, and maybe go on a quick trip!
What's something you consider a secret weapon? I’m really good at a ton of random things and people don’t know that, from sewing to building to sports.
Where are you, compared to where you thought you’d be at 12 years old? I thought I would be a famous actor by now on my own show (soon maybe!?).
If you could change one thing about your professional life, what would it be? I wish I could afford my own editing and film team or an assistant. I think I would be ahead of the game and push content out non-stop!
What’s been your biggest pieces of support, helping you get where you are? My friends, both in the industry and not — their support, showing up to my events, and helping to keep me, me!
What do you do to start your work day? Head to my studio space I work from and check all my emails to make sure I didn’t miss any deadlines and start checking off my to-do list from the day before.
What do you do to end your work day? Add to my rolling to-do list that I missed either that day or anything else that came to mind! I chat with my creative friends about upcoming projects or fun things we can do together.
What’s the last song you listened to? Heat Waves by Glass Animals.
What’s the last photo in your favorites folder on your phone? A photo of me and my friends from a Friendsgiving event I hosted last week.
If you could go back and do one thing differently in your career path, what would it be? I wish I started earlier and posted what I wanted to post when I was younger but didn’t have the confidence to. I think I would’ve been much further in my career if I didn’t listen to others, but I’m also very grateful for the opportunities that I have had and I will keep going as long as I possibly can.
