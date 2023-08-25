These Sustainable Clear Bags From Margo Paige Are Fall’s Hottest Accessory

There’s no denying that clear bags are having a moment. In fact, translucent purses have been on many a fashion insider’s radar for some time now, from Ariana Grande’s covetable clear Hermes Kelly bag to the translucent nods to ‘90s and early 2000s trends we’ve been seeing on shoulders at practically every event venue this summer. That is, of course, because clear bags do double duty when it comes to fashion and functionality: They certainly look cool, and they’re a great choice for venues that require the contents of our bag to be visible, even if said contents include a stray tampon that's been there forever.
Unlike the plastic bags we once coveted from the window of a Wet Seal and begged our parents to buy us as teenagers, the clear bags of today are — to paraphrase Daft Punk — harder (to decimate through regular activities), better (in terms of design), faster (to be delivered), and stronger (see adjective 1). The only thing that could make them even more appealing? Getting your hands on ones that are not only stylish but also sustainable. Enter: the era of Margo Paige.
If you're anything like me (a human who would never voluntarily shove a straw up a turtle's nose and is unduly affected by photos featuring turtles with plastic waste shoved up their nose), you may have asked yourself how you can be more sustainable. For me, that means doing what I can to reduce my food waste, recycling, bringing my own tote bags to the grocery store, and buying exactly zero mega yachts. Oh, and I also forgo fast fashion and shop sustainable brands whenever I can. That's a big one.
Margo Paige was founded as an answer to some of the fast-fashion brands on the market, creating bags designed to withstand the test of time instead of ones destined for the landfill by the time the concert’s over. In lieu of cheap materials that don’t hold up, the brand uses recycled vinyl for its clear portions, ethically sourced hardware at its straps and closures, and vegetable-tanned leather in details, like on-trend fringe, promoting the longevity of the bags, and, of course, making them cute as all get out. The brand will even recycle the purses as part of its take-back program — meaning you never have to worry about seeing a bag you once owned and loved contributing to landfill waste or being discovered on a beach in a dystopian future as you fall to your knees in despair, Planet of the Apes-style.
Though outdoor concert season may be coming to an end in the next month or two in much of the US, these styles don’t scream, “Don’t wear me past August!” Thanks to the bags’ elevated details, like vegan-leather-lined zippers in stylish neutrals and thick chain straps, I’m planning to pair mine with everything from off-the-shoulder sweaters, boyfriend jeans, and cute boots for cold weather date nights to sparkly dresses and cute flats for holiday parties.
And while these bags are already wallet-friendly — all styles clock in under $75 — you can save an extra 15% on your first order when you sign up on the Margo Paige site.
