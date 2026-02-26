Your March Horoscope Is Here — & You’ll Begin To Move Through Life Differently

Two weeks later, the March 18th new moon in Pisces activates your partnership zone, and it’s amplified by the fact that Mars has been in Pisces all month and the North Node is already pulling you toward deeper emotional growth here. This isn’t just about romance, though love could absolutely be part of the story. It’s about rewriting your patterns around closeness, boundaries, and receiving support. If you’re used to being the reliable one, the fixer, the emotionally organized person in the room, this lunation asks you to name your needs and let someone meet you there. This is one of the most powerful resets for love, connection, and mutual care that you’ve had in years, but only if you allow vulnerability to be part of the equation.