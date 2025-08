I Just Got Back From Marbella — A Black & Unbothered Guide To A Euro Summer

On previous trips around Spain, there were parts where I mainly saw Brits in British pubs — which of course is more than fine at home, but not quite what I think of when I am picturing a trip to the country (a whole other conversation for a different day). For a long time, I didn’t think I truly knew Spain, though I visited frequently. This would change when we learned about the history of espadrilles with the help of a family-owned espadrilles workshop, HANDMADE . They shared how espadrilles were imagined by impoverished workers who used plants to make the shoes and how, later, they were reimagined by Coco Chanel, who added a heel to the shoes and sold them to the masses. There was something special about threading the ribbon of the espadrilles by hand — I felt much more connected to its history and appreciated learning about its roots. I personally loved seeing some of Spain's true face and connecting with its soul. And of course, there is much more to learn and piques my interest as a Black traveler in Spain — and I made a note to dive into the history of Afro-Spaniards and generational African influences that are sometimes not associated with the country.