Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I have a solid savings account and I know I can pull money out of stocks if I have an emergency. I am saving up quite aggressively for a car down payment so I'm taking a harder look at my finances and seeing which areas I need to improve on. I also spend about half of my monthly income on rent and utilities which is not the best situation. I love my space and I love the little home I've made for myself but this is something that's always nagging in the back of my mind. I'm lucky that I'm young and have opportunities to grow and time to figure things out, but I want to set myself up to be as financially stable as possible now so I don't have to worry too much as I get older. If it means making smart decisions, I need to be proactive about it.