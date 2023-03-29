Mansur Gavriel’s Signature Bucket Bag Just Went Vegan

Who doesn't love an apple? It's crunchy, it's sweet, and it's a key ingredient in some of the best desserts. But did you think the fruit you snack on could be transformed into a trendy bucket bag? Mansur Gavriel has done just that with its Vegan Apple Leather Bucket Bag.
After launching the Upcycled Woven Mini Bucket Bag last month, the iconic bucket bag brand has returned with an eco-friendly version of its signature style at a lower price. Mansur Gavriel's Vegan Apple Leather Bucket Bag features an innovative way to reduce waste, recycling apple skins from Northern Italy to make the bags. You're not getting any ordinary apples, but imported apples.
After being made into jams, juices, and other food products, the leftover waste from the fruit is used to create the sturdy exterior you see today. The fibers from the apples go through a long process of being dried, dehydrated, and made into a powder that flattens and rolls out into the vegan material. Afterward, the artisans in Italy hand-craft the plant-based leather into the beautiful rounded bucket bag shape.
So how does this elevated bag feel, and what can you style with it? Well, we're here with yet another in-depth review of why Mansur Gavriel is steadily at the top regarding bucket bags.
The pricing is an important difference between the original Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag collection and the newly released design. The OG bucket bags come in three sizes: regular ($695), mini ($595), and mini mini ($495), but the waterproof apple leather mini is $495 — the same size as the mini, but the same price as the mini mini. Now, you're getting a sustainable, bigger-size bag at a lower price and in four popular shades: dusty pink, legendary black and red, jade green, and tan. That's a win if I've ever seen one. Reduce waste and get a new, roomier bag at the price of the smallest.
First Impressions
The bag is surprisingly sturdy and smooth. It's a different feel than the pebbled or textured Saffiano leather handbags that I own. One note to make is that with all smooth exterior handbags, you'll want to be careful about any scratches or creasing. Steer stray keys away from this one! Also, this might just be me, but the silhouette seems to bubble out more than my slender Mansur Gavriel Upcycled Woven Bag, making it seem slightly bigger.
How To Style The Bucket Bag
Mansur Gavriel's latest bucket bag mimics the original polished version, elevating any casual attire. You could freely style the bucket bag with easy breezy spring dresses for weekends or leather blazers, cardigan sweaters, and jeans for daily wear. The bag is an exceptional minimalist staple, as the leather exterior adds a finishing touch. I went for a laid-back street-style 'fit and paired mine with a chocolate-colored leather shirt jacket, crewneck, and sneakers.
If you're debating investing in a Mansur Gavriel bucket bag, I'd wholeheartedly direct your attention to this apple leather mini bucket bag. You get the identical appearance of the prior ones at a better price with the added benefit of it being eco-friendly.
