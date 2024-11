Mango’s Newest Collection Has Your Holiday Dressing Needs Covered

The assortment, which launches today, is part of the Spanish retailer’s premium Selection category, and it's full of party and special-occasion essentials , with a focus on sophisticated evening wear. Highlights include a ribbed open-back maxi , a satin mini with removable adjustable straps, a one-shoulder asymmetrical pleated dress, and a reversible leather and fur-effect coat. There are also tuxedo separates with contemporary twists — think baggy wide-leg trousers , a wool-mix blazer with satin lapels, and an oversized white button-down with flowing strips of fabric that can be tied into a bow. The color palette is just as occasion-appropriate, with shades of black, chocolate brown , and maroon , and touches of metallics, gold, and ecru throughout.