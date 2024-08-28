Mango’s Fall Collection Just Dropped — Here’s Our Top Picks

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Earlier this month, Meghan Markle showed off the power of a crisp, white shirt during a trip to Colombia. The top in question was from Mango, the Spanish retailer known for its ultra-trendy and versatile pieces. The high street mainstay has gotten loads of buzz lately thanks to designer collaborations with Victoria Beckham and Turkish brand Siedrés, and celebrity backers like Gigi Hadid and now Markle. Just in time for some fall outfit inspiration, Mango’s newest collection has just dropped.
Whether you’re looking to bolster your work wardrobe with a new blazer or shirt dress, finally dip your toe into ballet flats trend, or find an outfit for an upcoming wedding, this collection is filled to the brim with a variety of styles. Standouts include a range of ruffled dresses and tops (i.e., one of the biggest trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week), holdall handbags in fall-approved hues, and a perfectly Western-inspired suede jacket. At this rate, Mango might be a one-stop shop this fall.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, scroll through 24 of our favorite Mango pieces for fall 2024.
Mango Fall Dresses
If there’s one thing you can always count on Mango for, it’s a work dress. Nail your office wardrobe like it’s the first day of school with a cinched shirt dress or mini frock with a chic lapel. If you’re looking for party dresses for your next girls’ night or more formal occasions like weddings, Mango’s new collection has a variety of sheer maxi dresses, fitted gowns and printed minis.
Mango Fall Outerwear
Fall is made better by comfy coats and jackets, and Mango’s new outerwear is as trendy as it gets. Get ahead of the transitional season with a classic trench coat (Mango has loads of styles) or top off your fall and late-summer outfits with a cropped suede jacket that goes with everything. Other options include faux leathers, ’60-inspired tweeds, and sophisticated blazers and suit jackets. Anyone else excited to layer up?
Mango Fall Bottoms
Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to skirts and shorts just yet. Mango’s fall collection is packed with trendy Bermuda shorts and jorts, as well as mini and maxi skirts that’ll pair well with boots or tights all season long. While you’re there, have a look at the brand’s denim selection from straight and barrel legs, to flared and slouchy fits.
Mango Fall Tops
The brand’s fall collection looks toward a free-spirited fall with flowy, printed blouses and slinky, knit tops. Similar to their collection of dresses, Mango’s tops are made to go from the office to the bar, and be worn on weekends, too. There’s also a great selection of matching sets to make getting dressed this fall that much easier.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mango Fall Shoes
While there isn’t an essential fall shoe, it can be fun to venture away from your typical knee-high boots and sneakers. This season, pair heeled slingbacks or leather sandals with your oversized denim, and your dresses with ballet flats or chunky loafers.
Mango Fall Accessories
From jewellery and handbags to trendy sunglasses, Mango’s accessories are the stars of the show this season. Nab a statement handbag in a bright red hue, or an out-there snake print. Plus, their chunky hoops, chain necklaces and rings are perfectly stackable (and come at stackable prices, too).