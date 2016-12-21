This Beauty Look Is A Total Throwback, Yet Timeless

You can achieve this glamorous yet down-to-earth, Ugg-inspired look in just a few easy steps. First, you're going to want to cover your face with a chestnut spray to really capture the Ugg's brown-tannish hue. After donning a cotton ball headpiece to represent the soft fluff inside the iconic boots, break out your best dirt. With a little earth sprinkled on your cheeks, all you need to complete your face is some sea salt (replicating the sidewalk salt on your actual winter shoes), and you're done! This is the perfect day look — but it can also work for a night out with the right accessories.