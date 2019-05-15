Skip navigation!
Makeup Tips
Beauty
Pro Secrets To Your Best Engagement-Photo Makeup
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To Take It Off
Mi-Anne Chan
May 15, 2019
Beauty
White Eyeliner Is The Biggest Celebrity Makeup Trend Of 2019
Us
May 15, 2019
Beauty
The 7 Breakout Bridal Beauty Trends For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 13, 2019
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Met Gala
"Cheap" and "relatable" are not words you'd use in the same sentence as the Met Gala. In fact, last night's kitschy camp-themed affair proved to be quite
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Meghan Markle Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends & No One Has Not...
Meghan Markle set the beauty world on fire when she walked down the aisle during her royal wedding. On the big day, she wore a barely-there foundation
by
Us
Beauty
Clear Mascara Is The Essential Your Makeup Kit Is Missing
Beyoncé has given us a lot over the years — Dangerously In Love, the 2009 Inaugural Ball performance for the Obamas, and a few iconic Vogue covers that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
These Makeup Primers Have Serious Skin-Care Benefits
It's a mixed-up world we're living in, but there are some things that just go together: wine and cheese. Chrissy Teigen and Twitter. Beyoncé and Netflix.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
6 Natural Makeup Looks That Won't Steal Attention From Your ...
Prom season is here, and that means there are a lot of decisions to be made: the color of your dress, if you're going to take a date, and, of course, your
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
8 Easy-To-Copy Makeup Looks That'll Please Everyone In The B...
So, you're going to be a bridesmaid. Whether it's your first time walking down an aisle or you've lost track of how many bachelorette parties you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo
When it comes to makeup, we're taught that it's always best to be symmetrical. Your eyebrows should match, your blush should, too, and don't even get us
by
Us
Beauty
12 Festival Makeup Looks That Are Worthy Of Stage Time
Once we graduated from college and got a 9-to-5 job, the excitement over vacations like Spring Break dwindled. But even though we sit at a desk all day,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way
When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup, celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Green Concealer Is The Secret Weapon Your Makeup Bag Is Missing
There's no denying the power of concealer. One swipe under your eyes, and it's like Margarita Monday never happened. But when it comes to disguising
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What'...
This morning — after over a week of waiting to find out what, exactly, that mysterious logo would stand for — Glossier finally unveiled Glossier Play.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Meet The Makeup Artist Redefining “Instagram Skin”
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
The Beauty Industry Has A Plastic Problem — So I Tried A Zero-Was...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
8 Products Makeup Artists Use For A Flawless Cut Crease
If makeup were a college major, eyeliner would be like that psychology course you had to retake, and cut crease would be the economics elective you
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Makeup Artist Is Not Who You’d Expect
As one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, you’d think Reese Witherspoon would have a professional makeup artist at arm's length at all times,
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Biggest Makeup Trend At The Oscars Has Us Dreaming Of Spring
Baby blue. Lilac. Fairy-wing pink. These are the colors of Easter eggs, cotton candy and, well, fairy wings, not the hues of A-listers ready to hit the
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The 7 Best Brands For Makeup That Won't Piss Off Sensitive Skin
When you have sensitive skin, trying out makeup is like sitting through an episode of Black Mirror (or The Bachelor, if that's more your thing): You have
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The 7 Best Mascaras For The Most Sensitive Eyes
Mascara is magical, but only when it's actually on your lashes — not smeared all over your face after rubbing your eyes all day. Red, irritated eyes can
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup — According To Alicia Keys' A...
There are makeup artists known for unapologetically bright lips, over-the-top contouring, and bold geometric liners. And then there's Dotti, who is better
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
12 Romantic (& Minimalist) Makeup Looks — Just In Time For Valent...
Think about your favorite date-night makeup look. Maybe it was a rose-tinted lipstick you wore to a Yankees game in the middle of August, or the shimmery
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Swapped Winter Makeup Routines With My Sister — & Learned A Lot
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Jordyn Woods' $8 Lashes Will Convince You To Finally Try Fal...
If you take one quick look at Jordyn Woods' Instagram page, which boasts nearly 8 million followers, you'll see that she wears a multitude of hats. She's
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
I Tried QVC's Best-Selling Makeup From 2018 — & Here's ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
17 Foundations That Cater To Your Lazy Morning Routine
With so many foundations on the market, how is a person supposed to choose just one? After all, there's a time and a place for each, from mousse to cream
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Shared Her
Entire
Skin & M...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, politician by day and beauty influencer by night, is back at it again with her after-hours makeup lessons. Just two weeks
by
Thatiana Diaz
