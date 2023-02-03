"I knew I was going to love this foundation before I even put it on my face. Mario Dedivanovic can do no wrong in my eyes, but there was a piece of me that was worried this formula would be a little too glam. I was right, but also wrong — it could be glam if I wanted it to be, as the medium coverage foundation is super buildable. But I could also use it day-to-day when I opt for a little bit of coverage to conceal any redness or blemishes and to even out my skin.