If more color is what you crave, then don't worry — Mario has you covered there, too: My colleague (and beauty editor extraordinaire) Megan Decker is a fan of Makeup By Mario's MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Color (also $24), which offers more pigment with the same glossy, plumping finish you know and love from the Lip Serum. “Meet my new favorite summer lip color," she says of the formula. "I love the teeny tube that fits in all my mini purses. The doe foot applicator is the perfect size for precise application on small lips. The formula is a super-light cream that wears more like a stain — it stays and you can’t feel it. I usually add a gloss or balm over top for shine but this petal pink color is gorgeous on its own.” I love it when we influence ourselves!