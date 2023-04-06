Super Sale Alert: 10% on the Everyday Nap Earrings Trio with promo code REFINERY from April 6 to April 19.
The good thing about ear piercings is that they’re cute. The bad thing is that most styles are not exactly kind to the behind-the-ear area. Whether you’re trying to catch some ZZZs or wearing some over-ear headphones, fellow pierced cuties will feel me when I say that earrings and comfort don’t historically go hand in hand. Well, until now.
I’ve seen Maison Miru all over my social feeds, and the dainty, NYC-based jewelry brand is utterly chic. However, it’s the brand’s iconic Nap Earrings that have taken the internet by storm. The concept is genius in its simplicity: Combine the same luxe metals and stones that you see in high-quality bling, but add flat, poke-free backings that allow you to live your best life without worrying about discomfort. (Do you hear the collective sigh of relief from side sleepers everywhere?)
But as you know, we take pride in sussing out the most hyped-about products on the web and seeing they're the real deal. Ahead, three R29 editors tested out the Maison Miru Nap Earrings and shared their reviews below. (And if we've influenced you to try a pair of your own, use promo code REFINERY to score 10% off the Everyday Nap Earrings Trio until April 19.)
"My partner loves to call me the 'jewelry terminator': I have lost one or both of my earrings in the most random situations since I'm so clumsy and forgetful by nature. Even the most secure studs can inexplicably vanish from my ear when I'm just walking down the street, and I've sadly lost track of a couple of hoops over the pandemic, from putting on and removing my face masks so often. So you can imagine my excitement when I discovered Maison Miru's collection of Nap Earrings: These flat-back earrings are hyper-secure, thanks to a push-pin earring back design and titanium construction. They are meant to firmly stay put and can even be worn when you're sleeping, showering, or working out. I was drawn to the Colette Nap Earrings, which come in a pretty teardrop crystal stud and a delicate chain. It's understated yet edgy, the kind of style that makes you do a double take, especially against my dark brown hair.
"The earrings are coated in 14K gold, so they're waterproof and suitable for people with sensitive skin. The tube-shaped earring back is super-solid. Since it perfectly encases the stud (the pin that sits behind the crystal), you don't run the risk of it falling out from friction. I do wish the piercing was a bit longer — it can sometimes be a bit tricky to attach it to the backing. Patience is definitely key, but once you've nailed it (pun intended), it will never budge. The best part? I didn't feel poked at all when I wore them to bed.
"I'm a sucker for coin necklaces, so the brand's Pave Moon Medallion Necklace was another item I was excited to add to my jewelry collection. The pendant is 24K gold vermeil and the chain is 14K gold fill, making this a durable investment item for the price. I love the pavé crescent moon motif on the charm and how well the chain links reflect the light. This is the type of wearable statement piece that won't ever go out of style and looks good on its own or layered with other necklaces." —Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"I have a total of 11 piercings across both ears and love dotting them with a constellation of dainty studs. Maison Miru's Nap Earrings were right up my alley in terms of style; the brand has everything from dainty CZ studs for a hint of sparkle to minimal spheres, bars, and other shapes — all with the flat, ouch-free backings that won't poke you while you sleep.
"I don’t really swap out the mini hoops in my rook and upper helix piercings, so I opted for the Tiny Crystal Nap Earrings (I’ve been really into bezel-set jewelry as of late) and the Pavé Lightning Nap Earrings for a whimsical touch to my ear stack. I have super-sensitive ears that will reject most jewelry — even ones that are nickel- and allergy-free — so I loved that Maison Miru used non-problematic metals like titanium and solid 14k gold in their earrings.
"I was a bit worried about the ease of putting these in, but the push-pin design was actually not nearly as bad as the teeny-tiny screw ones that you can sometimes get from your piercer. The closure was also super-secure and didn't feel like it would fall off or anything — I've tragically lost so many earrings out and about without realizing it until it's too late. All in all, Maison Miru has knocked it out of the park with these Nap Earrings, and I can see why they've blown up on social media. My only ask is that they keep rolling out new styles." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"These are the tiniest, most dainty earrings I have ever owned. My favorite style from the Everyday Nap Earrings Trio set is the Mini Crystal Trinity studs. They’re very unique and beautiful, and I love when they catch the light. And I do have to say that once they’re in, they’re very comfortable. I often sleep with my earrings on (even when it's hoops, smiling through the pain), so I was excited to see how these Nap Earrings differed. When I slept, I didn’t subconsciously worry about stabbing my neck with the back of the earring or accidentally pulling at them because they perfectly sat flush to the back of my ear.
"However, actually putting on the earrings was the real struggle for me. It required a lot of patience, two sets of hands, and a few crawls on the floor. My sister helped, but it was difficult for both of us to get a good grip on them because of our long fingernails. (Tip: If you’re going to put these on over a sink or vanity, place a dark towel down in case you drop the earrings, so you can easily find them!) My second holes have also stretched a bit from the heaviness of my diamond earrings, so I was genuinely nervous that the Celestial Crystal studs would actually pass through them. I wanted to add the Little Bar earrings instead, but I think that area was a bit meatier than lower on my earlobe, so I couldn’t get the pin through to the back of my ear. After several attempts, I gave up. But I’d say that if you have smaller/thinner ears, these would be perfect for you.
"However, I’m adamant that I’ll make these earrings work for me. My goal is that when my second holes close a bit more, I’ll move the Mini Crystal Trinity studs there because they’re the perfect size. I’ll probably still wear chunkier earrings in my first holes, but I can’t deny that I’ll miss the comfort of wearing nap earrings there, especially when sleeping." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
